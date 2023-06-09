Tulio puts the campaign on hold

The businessman Tulio Gómez once again has his campaign for the Mayor of Cali on hold.

Although he registered a committee with the Registrar’s Office -Todos por Cali- and began the process of collecting signatures, rumors spread in political gossip that Gómez would be seriously considering dropping his political aspiration…

And since the businessman left the country and has not denied or clarified this version, among the other candidates for the Mayor’s Office of Cali and the political class there are great expectations regarding the issue.

The most anxious are four pre-candidates who assure -at the same time and each on their own- that Tulio Gómez promised to support them in case he was not a candidate for Mayor of Cali…

A question arises there: are those who say that Gómez promised them support, or perhaps the businessman came out more political than them and entangled them all?

Candidate or not, Gómez is and will continue to be the protagonist in this campaign, for two reasons:

First, because if he registers, he will start a legal bid for his alleged inability to be elected mayor of Cali, due to the contracts he signed in the last year with the Sports Secretariat as America’s legal representative.

And, second, because if he is not a candidate, he will also continue to weigh on the campaign, because those who continue in the race will fight for his support.

* * *

Pact Precandidates

The four pre-candidates for Mayor of Cali by the Historical Pact agreed to start a process that leads to the definition of a single candidate for this position.

They are: Elmer Montaña, from We Are All Colombia; Danis Rentería, from Colombia Humana; Jorge Vélez, from the Alternative Democratic Pole, and Nelinton Ramos, from Juntanza Popular.

political thermometer

The pre-candidates of the historic pact for mayor of Cali, seek consensus to choose among themselves the official candidate.@JORGEVELEZ_CALI@DanisRenteria@elmermontana pic.twitter.com/OWbhPTRbro — MI GENTE Magazine (@magazinmigente) June 8, 2023

