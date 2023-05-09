Tullis Vista Hermosa, champions in the National Microsoccer in La Rivera

Indoor Soccer | The team from Risaraldense gave an Olympic turn in this national pre-season competition

Julián Andrés Santa

Indoor soccer in Risaralda was at the top at the national level with the representation of the Tullis Vista Hermosa squad that was crowned champion of the La Rivera Microsoccer Tournament, Huila, thus continuing in the best way with its preseason process, of facing the Professional League 2023, organized by the Colombian federation of this discipline.

ROAD TO THE TITLE

The team from Risaraldense once again demonstrated all its abilities and had to overcome the best to be the champion in Huilense territory. In the direct elimination commitment, those led by Carlos Tangarife defeated the Colombian National Team 3-2, thus qualifying for the semifinals, where they defeated Yopal Casanare by a score of 3-1. Already in the final, they faced Combo de Koki, in an exciting duel from start to finish, in which Tullis Vista Hermosa won 3-2 and kept the trophy.

A QUITE COMPETITIVE SQUAD

Marlon Salazar, team manager, said: “Thank our president Mr. Jeison Morales and Kilmes for the clothing. We had a great tournament, also bringing us the trophies for the least beaten fence, the top scorer and the best player of the tournament. We are happy with the new hires that we have made to reinforce ourselves, which were with Julián Porras and Romero, both very important in this tournament, demonstrating why they are the Colombian National Team”.

WITH GREAT GOALS THIS 2023

“We hope that goalkeeper David Cardona, who was with us last year, will return and other players from the Colombian National Team will join us, facing the national and Intercontinental tournaments to represent our department very well. We have been doing a great preparation, for more than three months participating in tournaments abroad with large participations. I am also very happy with the youth players like Yusti and Jhan Carlos Sánchez who also had a good presentation with us”, adds the Pereiran manager.

WITH THE LEAST BEATEN FENCE

This trophy was obtained by one of the new reinforcements, Jaime Vaquero. “The feeling of the tournament was very good, an extremely difficult event where from the first game we faced very strong teams, tactically very offensive and defensive. Tullis Vista Hermosa is a team that has been preparing for the upcoming tournaments, we did things in the best way, we delivered everything, we didn’t keep anything because we knew it was a tournament that deserved the best of each player and thank God we were given ”.

“WE ARE FOR GREAT THINGS”

The Vaquero goalkeeper also stands out: “Since the sudden death, a different tournament began because we faced the Colombian National Team, which always brings together the best players in the country. We managed to get a good result and qualify for the semifinals. After having won the national team, we knew that we were going to win the tournament and in the final a very tight match, but Tullis Vista Hermosa is made for great things”.

HE CAME BACK IN THE BEST WAY

One of those who was able to return to the team after overcoming an injury was Yeison Morales. “After being injured for so long and coming back that way is a beautiful feeling, it’s something very nice, one used to day to day and having to leave it due to an injury, that costs a lot, but thank God I recovered from that ailment. So delicate that I had and was able to come back in the best way and what more than helping the team to obtain this title. It was a very competitive tournament where the best exponents of the country were present”.

GRATEFUL FOR THE SUPPORT

“It is an expected return, the truth is that it was something very nice to be able to return with the team and in this way, grateful to the sponsors with Don Marlon and Don Jeison for giving me the opportunity to rejoin the team and we are starting this preseason of the better way, already waiting for the professional tournament and the International Cup that is what is coming ”, Morales pointed out.