Tullis Vista Hermosa gets up to speed in preseason

Indoor Soccer | This weekend they will travel to the preparation tournament in La Rivera, Huila

Julian Andres Santa

Tullis Vista Hermosa’s squad, representative of Risaraldense indoor soccer in the federation’s national championship, does not stop at their physical and tactical work and gets up to speed in their preseason facing the great challenges they will take on in this 2023 where The objectives are in a big way and they hope on this occasion to be able to add that longed for national title.

THEY WILL PARTICIPATE IN A TOURNAMENT IN HUILA

Carlos Tangarife, technical director, referred to the competition that is approaching them. “We traveled to La Rivera, Huila this weekend. It is an elite tournament, players with processes in Colombian national teams, teams that have players who were in the qualifying process for National Games and we are going to find those good opponents there to start our season”.

THEY ALREADY RECOVERED FROM THEIR INJURY

Players who were recovering, such as Felipe Tangarife and Yeison Morales, among others, have already recovered. “They are already active, we had Iván Bedoya who we had on hold, but the physiotherapist already released him and they are here, the only one is Buriticá who we have on the outside, but for the rest we have the complete professional team.”

THEY WANT TO BE CHAMPIONS

On the challenges that work from the management and sports side, Professor Tangarife adds: “There are good expectations, they are going to bring some players from abroad to strengthen the team and support these guys that we have here, which is a base of more than 8, 9 years.”

WITH ALL THE MOTIVATION

Jonathan Prada, from Pereira, who had his birthday this week, expresses all his motivation to stay in his city’s team. “We started a good pre-season, we are already working with the whole team, at the beginning of the year we had several tournaments during which we measured our oil, we saw how we had finished last year, resuming this year and once again we want to give it our all for everything that comes this year”.

IN OPTIMAL CONDITIONS

Another of those who returned to work with the team is the experienced Felipe Tangarife. “Thank God, I’m back on the courts, it was a difficult process, the meniscal issue of the knee has really affected me, but thanks to the work, the constant training, I am now in optimal condition.”

THEY DREAM OF THE AMERICAS CUP

“We have a month of preparation to give it our all, being in is therefore prepared for what is the Copa de las Américas, we hope to work hard, that the group fits together lightly in order to be up to date on the tournament”, pointed out the Pereiran who has already been champion of the Club World Cup with Caciques del Quindío.

OPINES

Carlos Tangarife

DT Tullis Vista Hermosa

“Tullis Vista Hermosa is an institution, it is a team that we do not stop training, we have a preseason that we are doing with a view to the different tournaments and especially for the professional tournament and then the Copa de las Américas”.

Jonathan Prada

Tullis Vista Hermosa Player

“This year we hope to reach the professional title, each time we have been closer and even greater to have a very good participation in the Intercontinental Cup and in the Copa de las Américas”.

Felipe Tangarife

Tullis Vista Hermosa Player

“If God allows it, I will be there in the tournament in La Rivera, Huila. We hope that we can contribute in the best way and that we get back to that rhythm of games that is sorely needed”.

Alexis Barbosa

goalie coach

“Let’s start preseason to get our players ready depending on the fact that we already have several tournaments to face, such as international tournaments. The boys are very motivated, the administrative part has supported us a lot and with Professor Carlos we are working focused on that, on having a good physical preparation for the tournaments that are coming.”