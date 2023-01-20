Julian Andres Santa

The emotions of indoor soccer returned for this 2023 in Risaralda, where the current runner-up in the National League, Pereira Tullis Vista Hermosa, continues his preseason work thinking about the great challenges they will have for this year, where once again the main objective is that of being able to be champions, remembering that in 2022 they fell in the final and made history for the department.

Champions in pre-season tournaments

Marlon Salazar, director of the club in the company of president Jeison Martínez, referred to the preparation competitions that they have been contesting and in which they have emerged champions. “We come from playing a league tournament where we won it and we were also in a flash of the Futsalón League Cup last week, where great players were and hopeful that all this will serve as training for the Seville tournament and the Professional League ”.

keep the foundation

In what has to do with the national runner-up base roster, Tullis Vista Hermosa retains the majority of the squad with well-known and experienced names such as Jonathan Prada, Felipe Tangarife, Anderson Rivera, among others. “We are seeing players to reinforce ourselves and finally be able to reach another final and make a great presentation in international tournaments”, adds Marlon Salazar.

They look at possible reinforcements

In the same way, the manager said that they already have some players from the Colombian capital in their sights, seeking to strengthen the squad. “We practically have those who had started the tournament and we are going to see if we can strengthen ourselves with three players from Bogotá who are the Colombian National Team, such as Sebastián, ‘Mara’ and Julián Porras.”

Teams that competed in the Futsalón League Cup

Group A

Tullis Vista Hermosa (Champion)

Pereira 2020

The Delights where Egg

ABC Light Structures

Group B

AC Milan Photo Quintero

corrugated FS

Club Ardila Lule

Group C

Tullis Kilmes La Bombonera

Tullis Kilmes Sports Warehouse

Friends of the Micro

Opine Jonathan Prada. Jugador Tullis

“Thank God we already had the opportunity to start the preparations for everything we are going to compete this year and we come with a very good process and the motivation is that we want to raise the name of the city more and more”.

Opine Anderson Rivera. Tullis Player

“Very happy to be back with the team, we are using the tournaments as a preseason, we are already seeing what the squad will be this year, some reinforcements and ratifying what we did in 2022, hopefully being champions this time”.