Tunisia continues to wait for a loan from the international monetary

Tunisia continues to wait for a loan from the international monetary
Hespress from RabatTuesday, April 4, 2023 – 13:48

Morocco quickly obtained approval from the International Monetary Fund to sign a $5 billion flexible credit line agreement, which will boost the balance of external buffers and provide guarantees against any potential risks in the future.

Morocco’s success in obtaining the line confirms the confidence it enjoys among foreign partners and investors in the economic prospects of the Kingdom of Morocco, and enhances access to international financial markets under better conditions. on citizens.

Not far from Morocco, Tunisia continues to wait for the Fund’s approval of a loan request to save its economy from bankruptcy, as its request has been locked in the corridors of the Fund for two years, while Morocco’s request was decided in less than a month.

Tunisia’s request faces many problems. In addition to the crisis situation of the economy, the Tunisian file is at the heart of the controversy among most international donor institutions due to the policies of President Kais Saied, the latest of which was his racist statements against immigrants.

On the other hand, Morocco is praised by international financial institutions, as Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Director General and Acting Chair of the Executive Board of the Fund, confirmed that the very strong macroeconomic policies and institutional frameworks in Morocco allowed its economy to maintain its resilience in the face of the multiple negative shocks that occurred over the three years. past, including the Corona pandemic, the drought, and the repercussions of the Russian war in Ukraine.

Sayeh indicated that “the next stage will mark the Moroccan authorities’ commitment to rebuilding policy margins, moving comprehensively in the face of any new shocks, and continuing to implement the comprehensive structural reforms necessary to make economic growth stronger, more solid, and more inclusive.”

