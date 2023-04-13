Home News Tunisia Cup: Agbozo Klousseh and OB eliminate the African club and go to the final
News

Tunisia Cup: Agbozo Klousseh and OB eliminate the African club and go to the final

by admin
Tunisia Cup: Agbozo Klousseh and OB eliminate the African club and go to the final

This Wednesday, the Tunisian Cup played its first meeting. Club Africain was eliminated by Olympique Béja of Togolese Agbozo Klousseh.

Holder as usual, the Togolese international Agbozo Klousseh and the OB stood up to the African club until the penalty shootout after a goalless draw 0 goal everywhere in regulation time. In the fateful penalty shootout, the ex-DYTO defender scored the winning shot. Olympique Béja won 3 goals to 2 in the tabs

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Tomorrow, Thursday April 13, ES Tunis will do battle with Stade Tunisien for the second semi-final.

See also  The challenge of the Fridays: "The marches are no longer enough, now radical actions"

You may also like

Interno Verde Data Viz, workshop and exhibition on...

Real Chelsea 2:0 – video reviews of the...

Collapsed bridge over La Vieja river between Quindío...

Recycling and barter Sunday 16 April in Castel...

Tofaş Under-18 Team secured the semi-finals – Sports...

Japan evacuates north of country due to North...

Shi Chuanyun: Xi Jinping’s visit to Zhanjiang, from...

In the House the first questions for the...

North Korea tests missile

Chocó has 259,251 victims of the armed conflict

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy