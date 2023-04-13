This Wednesday, the Tunisian Cup played its first meeting. Club Africain was eliminated by Olympique Béja of Togolese Agbozo Klousseh.

Holder as usual, the Togolese international Agbozo Klousseh and the OB stood up to the African club until the penalty shootout after a goalless draw 0 goal everywhere in regulation time. In the fateful penalty shootout, the ex-DYTO defender scored the winning shot. Olympique Béja won 3 goals to 2 in the tabs

Tomorrow, Thursday April 13, ES Tunis will do battle with Stade Tunisien for the second semi-final.