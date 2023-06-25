Home » Tunisia. IMF: Saied meets Georgieva, ‘unacceptable conditions’
News

Tunisia. IMF: Saied meets Georgieva, ‘unacceptable conditions’

by admin
Tunisia. IMF: Saied meets Georgieva, ‘unacceptable conditions’

Kais Saied. (Photo: Geopolitical News / Moba).

by Bewssem Ben Dhaou

The President of the Republic of Tunis Kais Saied met on Thursday in Paris Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund. Saied clarified that the guarantee measures of the International Monetary Fund to provide financial support to Tunisia are unacceptable as they would jeopardize civil peace, which is priceless, and recalled what happened in Tunisia between the end of December 1983 and the beginning of January 1984, when hundreds of martyrs fell after announcing the withdrawal of subsidies on wheat and its derivatives.
The President of the Republic underlined that he would not accept a single drop of blood being shed, explaining that those who consider only the data do not know the Tunisian reality, and invited the IMF managing minister to visit his country when he deems it appropriate . Georgieva welcomed this invitation, specifying that the date will be fixed at a later date.
Saied concluded the meeting inspired by Victor Hugo’s poem: “If there is only one left who refuses these conditions, he will be your interlocutor”.

Previous articleMadagascar. In November we vote, between the “mystère malgache” and the question of the president’s nationality

See also  Santa Barbara with the Aib, a trip to the mine for children in Traversella

You may also like

The 10 best books on submarines

How to manage your personal finances when obtaining...

soon a national public procurement policy – ​​TOGOTOPNEWS-...

Hebi City held a new smart city industrial...

The healthy figures of the San Jorge University...

Fraud group’s favorite bank project financial inspection results...

Pappenheim | sister threatened

Sewerage optimization in the Los Almendros neighborhood advances...

Liveblog: ++ Apparently quiet location in Rostov ++

The conclusion of the activities of the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy