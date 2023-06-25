Tunisia. IMF: Saied meets Georgieva, ‘unacceptable conditions’

Kais Saied. (Photo: Geopolitical News / Moba).

by Bewssem Ben Dhaou –

The President of the Republic of Tunis Kais Saied met on Thursday in Paris Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund. Saied clarified that the guarantee measures of the International Monetary Fund to provide financial support to Tunisia are unacceptable as they would jeopardize civil peace, which is priceless, and recalled what happened in Tunisia between the end of December 1983 and the beginning of January 1984, when hundreds of martyrs fell after announcing the withdrawal of subsidies on wheat and its derivatives.

The President of the Republic underlined that he would not accept a single drop of blood being shed, explaining that those who consider only the data do not know the Tunisian reality, and invited the IMF managing minister to visit his country when he deems it appropriate . Georgieva welcomed this invitation, specifying that the date will be fixed at a later date.

Saied concluded the meeting inspired by Victor Hugo’s poem: “If there is only one left who refuses these conditions, he will be your interlocutor”.

