Tunisia Implements Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Tourists Amidst Increasing Tourism Numbers

Chinese Tourists Granted Visa-Free Entry to Tunisia

Chinese tourists can now enter Tunisia without the need for a visa, according to an announcement made by the Chinese Embassy in Tunisia. The Tunisian government has recently implemented a visa-free entry policy for Chinese individuals and group tourists, whether they are entering from China or from other countries.

The embassy has informed Chinese tourists that they must present a paid hotel reservation (bon-voucher) and a round-trip air ticket that matches their intended length of stay in Tunisia during the check-in and entry process. For those who have made hotel reservations through third-party platforms, it is crucial to ensure that the hotel fees have been paid in full to avoid any potential disruptions to their trip.

However, the embassy has also reminded individuals traveling to Tunisia for reasons other than tourism, such as business, study, work, or family visits, that they would still need to apply for a visa in advance at the local embassy or consulate of Tunisia.

Positioned in northern Africa and bordered by the Mediterranean Sea, Tunisia heavily relies on tourism as a pillar industry. Xinhua News Agency reports that Tunisia initially implemented a visa-free entry policy for Chinese tourists in 2017 but had to revise its regulations after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, in the second year following the implementation of the visa exemption, the number of domestic tourists increased by approximately 40%.

This recent development is expected to boost tourism between China and Tunisia, promoting cultural exchange and further strengthening the bilateral relationship. Tunisian authorities are hopeful that this visa-free policy will attract a greater number of Chinese tourists to experience the country’s unique attractions, rich history, and warm hospitality.