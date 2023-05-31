Tunisia opens new investigations against prominent figures on suspicion of conspiracy against state security

A lawyer told Reuters today, Wednesday, that a Tunisian judge has opened new investigations involving prominent political figures, including former Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, former director of President Qais Saeed’s office, and Rashid Ghannouchi, leader of the opposition Ennahda Party, on suspicion of conspiracy against state security.

Lawyer Nadia Chaouachi said that the list of suspects in the case includes the already imprisoned Ghannouchi, former Prime Minister Chahed, and Nadia Okacha, the former director of Diwan Said.

Chaouachi added that the list also includes Mohamed Rayan Al-Hamzawy, the former head of the Zahraa municipality in the capital, Tunis, a retired soldier, and the journalist Shahrazad Okasha.