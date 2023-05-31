Home » Tunisia opens new investigations against prominent figures on suspicion of conspiracy against state security
News

Tunisia opens new investigations against prominent figures on suspicion of conspiracy against state security

by admin
Tunisia opens new investigations against prominent figures on suspicion of conspiracy against state security

A lawyer told Reuters today, Wednesday, that a Tunisian judge has opened new investigations involving prominent political figures, including former Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, former director of President Qais Saeed’s office, and Rashid Ghannouchi, leader of the opposition Ennahda Party, on suspicion of conspiracy against state security.

Lawyer Nadia Chaouachi said that the list of suspects in the case includes the already imprisoned Ghannouchi, former Prime Minister Chahed, and Nadia Okacha, the former director of Diwan Said.

Chaouachi added that the list also includes Mohamed Rayan Al-Hamzawy, the former head of the Zahraa municipality in the capital, Tunis, a retired soldier, and the journalist Shahrazad Okasha.

See also  Data without pathos: Gas will be like wood | World | .a week

You may also like

Face to face between President Faure and the...

Dignity of women victims of sexual violence in...

Police decommissioning – pledge echoed through the barracks...

Buy 5 Get 1 Free on Hot Spring...

Former Governor Salvador Arana will be released by...

Nanhu District Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau launched...

Frankfurt: After a fight at a youth football...

Motorcyclist lost his life when colliding with a...

Indicator of a small economic crisis? There are...

During his inspection tour of Beijing Yuying School,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy