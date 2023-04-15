Nisar Issaoui suffered third-degree burns in the village of Haffous in the central Kairouan region earlier this week, his brother Riyadh told AFP on Friday. The 35-year-old died on Thursday in a hospital in Tunis that specializes in burns.

The news of Issaoui’s death sparked protests in the streets of Haffous on Thursday evening, according to media reports. Young demonstrators threw stones at the police, and the officers used tear gas. Issaoui’s case brings back memories of a young Tunisian man’s self-immolation in 2010, which marked the start of the Arab Spring.

Issaoui was not tied to any club at the time of his death but had previously played in the first division. In a Facebook post shortly before his crime, the footballer explained that he had sentenced himself to “death by fire”. “I’ve run out of energy. Let the police state know the sentence will be carried out today,” he wrote.

Conflict with police over complaint about expensive bananas

According to Tunisian media, Issaoui decided to take his extreme step after officials accused him of “terrorism” over a complaint about overpriced bananas. A video selfie distributed on online networks shows Issaoui screaming: Because of a conflict with someone who sold bananas at twice the price set by the government, he was accused of “terrorism” at the police station, he says in the recording.

Tunisia is currently in a deep economic crisis. According to official figures, inflation is 10.4 percent. In addition, President Kais Saied is taking increasingly authoritarian action against opponents. In recent weeks, more than 20 opposition figures, journalists, labor leaders and activists have been arrested following nationwide protests in the North African country that emerged as the only democracy from the Arab Spring uprisings.

