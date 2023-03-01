Home News Tunisia. Tajani speaks to Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar
News

Tunisia. Tajani speaks to Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar

by admin
Tunisia. Tajani speaks to Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar

Farnesina

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Antonio Tajani, had a telephone conversation today 27 February 2023 with the Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nabil Ammar.
The head of Italian diplomacy first of all wanted to express his closeness to the Tunisian people and authorities in this particularly delicate moment for the country, observing how the stability and prosperity of Tunisia, in respect of fundamental rights and freedoms, are crucial for the stability of the entire Mediterranean region.
Tajani reiterated his hope for closer bilateral cooperation between Italy and Tunisia, which is essential to better face the challenges in the Mediterranean.
“The Italian government is at the forefront of supporting Tunisia in border control activities, in the fight against human trafficking, as well as in creating legal pathways to Italy for Tunisian workers and in creating alternative training opportunities migrations,” commented Tajani.
The Deputy Prime Minister also recalled the recent phone call with the Director General of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, during which Tajani explained the need for the Fund to rapidly intervene in favor of Tunisian stabilization and growth with economic and financial support. Finally, he underlined Italy’s commitment to Tunisia also within the European Union.

Previous articleRomania and the Munich Security Conference

See also  In Erbil the Iranian attacks continue in the silence of Baghdad - Zuhair al Jezairy

You may also like

China’s Two Sessions 2023: Government change, economic goals,...

Cumbidanovu dam, new call for tenders. Satisfied Councilor...

Alias ​​’Jordán’ was captured with narcotics and several...

Camila Osorio eliminated in the first round of...

Comprehensively promote rural revitalization and accelerate the construction...

Abruzzo Council approves law for New breaking latest...

In Nuquí, the national summit of environmental corporations...

At a Valledupar school, a girl attacked another...

Police chief Giannini visits Trento – Trentino AA/S

Construction of Los Proceres avenue began – news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy