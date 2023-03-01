Farnesina –

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Antonio Tajani, had a telephone conversation today 27 February 2023 with the Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nabil Ammar.

The head of Italian diplomacy first of all wanted to express his closeness to the Tunisian people and authorities in this particularly delicate moment for the country, observing how the stability and prosperity of Tunisia, in respect of fundamental rights and freedoms, are crucial for the stability of the entire Mediterranean region.

Tajani reiterated his hope for closer bilateral cooperation between Italy and Tunisia, which is essential to better face the challenges in the Mediterranean.

“The Italian government is at the forefront of supporting Tunisia in border control activities, in the fight against human trafficking, as well as in creating legal pathways to Italy for Tunisian workers and in creating alternative training opportunities migrations,” commented Tajani.

The Deputy Prime Minister also recalled the recent phone call with the Director General of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, during which Tajani explained the need for the Fund to rapidly intervene in favor of Tunisian stabilization and growth with economic and financial support. Finally, he underlined Italy’s commitment to Tunisia also within the European Union.