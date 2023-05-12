Tunisia. Two Tunisian-Jewish cousins ​​are the civilian victims of the shooting

Geopolitical News –

Among the victims of the shooting at the synagogue of El Ghirba, on the Tunisian island of Djerba, there are two civilians, two cousins: 30-year-old Aviel Haddad and 42-year-old Benjamin Haddad, who had met for the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer. The two had just settled into their vehicle when they were hit by gunfire from the National Guardsman, who also killed three other agents before being neutralized.

Local sources of Geopolitical News indicate that Aviel Haddad would have had an Israeli passport as well as a Tunisian passport, and also declared himself a Likud sympathizer on social media. The families of the two victims are opposing the autopsy, foreseen by the Tunisian law for violent killings, but prohibited by the Talmud.

The other victims are the police officer Maher Larbi, the anti-terrorism agent Abdelmajid Atig and the military of the Marine Guard Kheireddine Laffi, while the name of the assassin, killed despite the jacket, has not been disclosed at the moment by the Tunisian authorities bulletproof.

At the time of the shooting, there were about a thousand Jewish pilgrims on the scene, and there was immediately chaos and a general stampede.

The investigations are underway, and the investigators are not ruling out any hypothesis, including that of terrorism. However, the dynamic leaves some questions open, since the bomber fired at a thousand faithful, hitting the two civilians while they were aboard their vehicle.