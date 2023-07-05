Tunisian Al-Misbahi remembers intellectuals, poets, and “the delusions of Polisario ideology”

A Moroccan life for Tunisian writer Hassouna Al-Misbahi tells it in his latest book published by Bab Al-Hikma Publications, including convictions he built after decades of contemporaneous problems in the Maghreb, the Arab region, and Europe, and the cultural and political circles, and restricting the memory of names, places, and institutions he knew over the years.

The “Moroccan Journey” is the testimony of a former radical leftist, and a former believer in the revolution as a way to change, and the testimony of a Maghreb and an Arab on the reality of the region, and his vision of its problems, without being limited to politics; These memoirs are a travelogue in literary and historical visions, extremist Islamic and Salafi-Marxist perceptions, or “ideology” that “infects those who are attached to it blindly to become incapable of understanding neither its internal reality, nor its external reality, under the illusion that it is (the hero of his time), that no error comes to him, not from behind.” Nor from the front. And every opponent of his ideological belief is a sworn enemy that threatens his existence, works to kill him and dismantle his intellectual system, and he becomes incapable of criticizing his mistakes and discerning his shortcomings.

Many Moroccan names from the worlds of poetry, literature and journalism are present in the book, known to a blogger, such as: Abd al-Karim Ghallab, Muhammad Shukri, Abd al-Latif al-Laabi, Muhammad Khair al-Din, Abd al-Qader al-Shawi, Hatem al-Batiwi, Yassin Adnan, Abd al-Jalil Lahjmari, al-Tayyib al-Siddiqi, Muhammad Ben Issa, Abd al-Karim al-Tabbal, Abd al-Kabir al-Khatibi, Abdullah al-Aroui, Muhammad Bahi his wife, Abd al-Jabbar al-Suhaimi, Muhammad Berrada, Idris al-Khoury, Sharaf al-Din Majdulin, Abd al-Karim al-Juwaiti, and other notables.

From the first pages of “The Moroccan Journey”, Hassouna Al-Misbahi reveals his passion for the country and its discovery, after “my desire to visit it was fueled by what the history books tell about it … and the names of these cities, such as Fez, Meknes, Marrakech, Tangier, Casablanca, Rabat, and Agadir, had a musical tone.” Lovely to the soul… There are other cities that have strange names like those we hear in myths: Ouarzazate, Wadi Ayres, Tivert, Chefchaouen, Taroudant….

But the impediment to the visit was not good at first: “Influenced by the revolutionary ideologies that fascinated me at the age of twenty, as was the case for most of my generation, I chose to dedicate my first trip outside my country to the East, thinking that at that time, that is, the beginning of The seventies of the last century, inflamed by revolutions calling for freedom, justice, and emancipation from the eastern tyranny that has perched on the Arabs since ancient times… However, my disappointment was bitter, and frustrated all my hopes.

He continued: “After I stayed for months and weeks in Tripoli, Damascus, and Baghdad, I returned to Tunisia in the worst condition, as I did not find in the countries of the East anything that could inspire a revolution that would undermine a heavy and terrifying past, marked by grievances and all forms of tyranny, and I did not encounter any One of those countries I visited is nothing but lies, illusions and empty slogans.”

The pages of the 1970s upheaval, leading up to the “Arab Spring”, continue to testify on the path of building conviction about “slogans” and “today’s revolutionaries are tomorrow’s tyrants”, one of the aspects of which is after witnessing what happened in Tunisia and Morocco and standing on the issue of the Sahara.

The issue of the Moroccan Sahara, which takes up a large part of the book and even ends with it, Hassouna Al-Misbahi believes that it is the result of what the Arab world has known of the “false and fabricated revolution systems”; After the success of “the (Free Officers) regime in sowing illusions, so that the Egyptian society loses its compass,” and after “the military coup led to a series of brutal massacres whose consequences the Iraqis will continue to suffer for a long time,” and after “the Libyans were living in peace and tranquility under the king’s rule.” Muhammad Idris al-Senussi, who was an ascetic in life and in power, when Colonel Muammar Gaddafi turned against him to plunge the country into chaos, violence and barbarism.

And he added, speaking about another of these “revolutionary” regimes: “Knowing that Morocco constitutes a serious obstacle to their expansion and expansion in the African continent, the Algerian leaders deliberately waged war in the fall of 1963 against their western neighbor, knowing that victory would be their ally. They were also certain that this war would be a fatal blow to the monarchy, and would open the way for its collapse… However, that war, which was called the “War of the Sands”, and lasted for three weeks, ended with a crushing defeat for the Algerian army, and a bitter setback for the plans of the capable Algerians.

Then, in the mid-seventies, when the issue of the Sahara was raised, Hassouna Al-Misbahi wrote: “Algeria saw the opportunity (…) and it was easy for it to find at that time a handful of people fascinated by left-wing ideologies in order to create the (Polisario) organization, demanding (the freedom of the Sahrawi people). In determining his fate) (…) its main goal was to create a weak (state) that would facilitate its control, subjugating it to serve its expansionist purposes, strangling Morocco in its southwest, and depriving it of recovering part of its lands, desiring that ideology triumph over historical legitimacy.

The writer talks about his acquaintance with the Moroccan Sahara in 1975, the year of the Green March, saying: “These crowds seemed united, in solidarity, and determined heroically and peacefully to recover what was severed and amputated from their homeland without being motivated by any other aspiration, without irritating them, or affecting them.” , or driven by ideological tendencies, whether expansionist, chauvinistic, or aggressive. Perhaps for this reason, that march was devoid of everything that could spoil it, or deviate it from the real goal, that is, to recover the usurped desert, as if it were (sacred), and to link the historical and spiritual link between its people and their motherland, which is Morocco.

Al-Misbahi puts the “Polisario Front” in Tindouf, Algeria, within its historical framework, writing in interaction with researcher Rahal Boubrik: “It does not differ in its orientations from those (socialist) countries that arose in the Third World in the sixties and seventies of the last century, which promised their peoples (prosperity). equality and justice), but it quickly turns into a totalitarian state with one party, one leader, and bureaucratic apparatuses that freeze people’s movement, confiscate their ideas and dreams, and subject them to ideological and political control that turns their lives into a daily hell.” On this, he presented pages of written testimonies, and others that he himself learned during his Moroccan and Arab travels.

At another station in the book, the Tunisian writer records the reason for his personal commitment to composing what he wrote about Morocco: “Houari Boumediene obstructed the project of building the Arab Maghreb, which the peoples of this region had been aspiring to since the extraordinary meeting that took place in Tangiers in 1958, which was attended by delegations from Tunisia, and from Morocco, and from Algeria, which was immersed at that time in the war of liberation. This obstruction was manifested in the behavior of an aggressive policy towards Morocco in particular.

This happened since the beginning of Algeria’s independence. This policy increased in aggression and ferocity in the mid-seventies, when Houari Boumediene lured some Sahrawi youths who were fascinated by his false and alleged revolution to establish what became known as the Polisario Front, which, for its part, hastened to announce the secession of Western Sahara from Morocco.

However, President Boumediene “did not succeed in attracting one of the brightest intellectuals in the desert, and among them the deepest experience and expertise in history and politics, Mohamed Bahi,” who offered him the presidency of the “Republic.” From Lenin, an employee of Franco.” The article was published on August 3, 1975.

Al-Misbahi continues: “Bahi, with the calmness and sobriety of an intellectual with wide knowledge and culture, touched on the issue of the Sahara, making it clear from the outset that it is Moroccan or not, detaching from the Algerian regime and from any other regime the legitimacy of intervening in the issue under any cover or justification; Because history, with all its facts and details, proves that with conclusive evidence. He believes that the establishment of the “Polisario” does not serve the interests of the people of the Sahara, but rather will cause them severe damage, as it will separate them from the motherland, so that they will eventually be without protection and without support. He also cited another article by Bahi, in which he criticized President Boumediene’s “foolishness” when he “created a myth that he called the mighty Sahrawi people.”

The book is full of cultural stations, the most prominent of which is the “Asilah Cultural Season”, which he has been attending since 1986, in which his relationship with a number of poets and intellectuals was documented. He said about its founder, Muhammad Benaissa: “He is an intellectual of a high caliber, rooted in the culture of his country, and knowledgeable in all its aspects, and processions Smart for everything that is new on the cultural, intellectual and artistic level, not only in Morocco, but also in the Arab world, Africa, and all over the world. He is also a politician and diplomat with sobriety, sobriety, courtesy and extensive experience.”

Hassouna Al-Misbahi also stands in the book at the “Academy of the Kingdom of Morocco”: “A building that refers, with its architecture, and the wonderful garden surrounding it, to the Andalusian time in its finest aesthetics … peace and quiet, as is the case in large and prestigious centers of knowledge. King Hassan II was the architect of this great enlightening project in the early eighties (…) and from the beginning he was keen to make the Academy a global radiating beacon of knowledge, and he chose that its members be from Morocco, and from all over the world, regardless of color, religion, language, or whatever. another thing. The only common among all of these is tolerance, honest dialogue between cultures, arguments based on arguments and evidence, and competition in defense of noble human values.

And about Abdul-Jalil Lahjmari, the secretary of the Kingdom Academy, who toured him in its various wings, Al-Misbahi wrote: “He is a calm and dignified man, with that prestige and elegance that characterizes those who are well-established in culture and knowledge, and imbued with royal assets.”

And on the poet of Chefchaouen Abdel Karim Tabbal, “The Moroccan Journey” wrote that he chose “to live and write in silence and solitude” in his hometown, far from the big cities, and “in every poem he celebrates himself, contemplating the world around him in the spirit of a mystic who is alone in himself, stopping at the simple things that he might The general public does not pay attention to it, and hasty poets who believe that poetry is only concerned with everything that is visible and prominent and imposes its existence on all people may not care about it.

Among the book’s observations about the change of time that makes the soul different from the soul, even if the place is the place: “Nothing of what we used to see and what we used to hear indicates that that rock was a door to what Arab historians call the “conquest of Andalusia.” So, I wrote on the back of a postcard to a friend who lives in Paris: Nothing indicates that he is ever from here. I mean Tariq bin Ziyad.”

Then he commented: “One of the most horrible afflictions afflicting the Arabs is their reverence for their past, their pride in their “past glories,” and their fascination with myths and illusions. As a result of all this, they have lost the ability and the audacity to look at what characterizes their reality and present in terms of tribulations, calamities, and serious diseases, which have made them a nation paralyzed, unable to control its destiny, and to repel the dangers that lurk from every side.

The soul with which this paragraph was written appears in other parts of the book; Among them is Al-Misbahi’s comment on Ibn Khaldun’s reading, in Arabic: “Returning to Ibn Khaldun assumes that we do not study his thought to convince ourselves, and convince others who have become masters of today’s world that we had in the past giant thinkers thanks to whom our civilization radiated over the world, but rather so that this thought illuminates us In the darkness of our present days, and inciting us to exert more effort so that our contemporary thought is a creative thought, not a moving thought, a moving thought, not a static thought.

Among the specialties of the book is the publication of a letter by the historian Abdullah Al-Aroui, in which he interacted with the questions of the German “Fikr wa Fann” magazine, of which Hassouna Al-Misbahi was at the time its editor-in-chief, and its editor-in-chief was Ardemote Heller, and among what he says in it are the dilemmas of “transformations in Arab societies.” It goes back to “one dilemma resulting from the transition from a traditional society to a modern one. Transition annuls and erases all legacies at all levels, and all relationships of individuals and groups are affected due to the lack of standards that we will stand upon. It is not surprising that the multiplication and intensification of class, factional, tribal, religious, and ethnic conflicts, which all wills and good intentions fail to extinguish. In this climate, external influences operate, all of which sharpen the contradictions. Crises are indicators of transition, and they will not subside until it ends, that is, with the victory of modernity over civilized tradition.

Al-Aroui explained his perception of modernity, which means “the end of divorced women of any kind. And authenticity does not coexist with it except in the form of folklore. Contemporary either fully accepted or rejected. Since the majority of the current Arab regimes are vacillating, they cause the multiplication and perpetuation of crises.

In the same 1987 letter, Abdullah Laroui mentioned that “the contribution of the Arab intellectual to change is negative, especially after the Second World War. The reason is the quality of the intellectual who graduated from modern universities… His horizon is narrow, and his information is incomplete about general history. Foreign contradictions are defined by simplistic media. I do not prove this endless talk about originality and modernity. The ordinary approach to the subject is not original and does not understand the meaning of contemporary.

