Tunisian Cup: Agbozo Klousseh and OB champions!

The Tunisian Cup had its winner for the 2022-2023 season this Sunday. Olympique Béja won ahead of Espérance Tunis.

Togolese international defender Agbozo Klousseh had his first coronation of the season. This Sunday, his team Olympique Béja pinned Espérance Tunis 1 goal to 0. Ousmane Bougguera scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute. Togolese international defender Agbozo Klousseh played the entire game.

The former captain of DYTO was one of the craftsmen of this coronation of the Tunisian club and could perhaps extend his adventure with the club of Béja.