Home » Tunisian Cup: Agbozo Klousseh and OB champions!
News

Tunisian Cup: Agbozo Klousseh and OB champions!

by admin
Tunisian Cup: Agbozo Klousseh and OB champions!

The Tunisian Cup had its winner for the 2022-2023 season this Sunday. Olympique Béja won ahead of Espérance Tunis.

Togolese international defender Agbozo Klousseh had his first coronation of the season. This Sunday, his team Olympique Béja pinned Espérance Tunis 1 goal to 0. Ousmane Bougguera scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute. Togolese international defender Agbozo Klousseh played the entire game.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

The former captain of DYTO was one of the craftsmen of this coronation of the Tunisian club and could perhaps extend his adventure with the club of Béja.

See also  Community looted two truck accidents in El Paso

You may also like

Giant panda “Yaya” returned to Beijing Zoo safely...

YSK Chairman: We will discuss the files for...

Kany García presented the video for her single...

Lake Maggiore, the fourth missing died – Lombardy

In Amazonas, they cut down 4 hectares to...

Allegri, ‘Anomalous season, I don’t wish it on...

Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi and other places have strong...

The NET congratulates data entry operators, CLC and...

member of the World Energy Council

Rugby: 16-9 at Petrarca Padova, Rovigo is champion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy