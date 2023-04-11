An unfortunate situation arose in Tunjaafter the St. Raphael Hospital a woman who was allegedly attacked with acid on her face entered the Parque Santander in the capital of Boyacá.

The woman was identified as Patricia Cardozoa leading human rights defender from the capital of Boyacá, specifically in the human rights organization Cilsa ONG, who was admitted to the medical center at 6 in the afternoon.

According to one of Cardozo’s colleagues, the first report speaks of an affectation in the left hemisphere of her face, but fortunately she will not have to be referred to plastic surgery for this case and the movement that could be affected by this unfortunate attack is evaluated. .

“The police and human rights organizations entered to initiate the pertinent investigations, in order to find the restoration of the facts and issue an official statement,” said Cardozo’s partner, who sent a report on her social networks.

Cardozo’s partner said that protection had been requested from the Tunja Mayor’s Office

“It is very important to say that Patricia informed the authorities of the threats against her life since 2022.which were reiterated and widely commented, since in the last year the Prosecutor’s Office was asked to carry out the investigations as soon as possible,” said Patricia Cardozo’s partner, about the events that involved the leading rights defender humans.

According to what has been said, another of the complicated situations that occurred was when they requested the protection scheme, since they had all the possible guarantees to avoid the situation, but in the end no action was achieved to protect Patricia Cardozo.

Who does Cardozo’s partner hold responsible for the case in Tunja?

After mentioning all the instances that had been resorted to to avoid this situation that puts her life at risk, the companion of Patricia Cardozo He commented that he fears for the life of the leader and left a name that will be key in the investigation that is being carried out in the city.

“We fear for her life and really, we hold Alejandro Fúneme and the secretary of the interior and citizen security of the municipality of Tunja responsible.because they are the ones who had the powers and after almost five months, they did not provide him with the necessary protection,” said Cardozo’s partner.