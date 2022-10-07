Home News Turazza stinging spray, the psychologist: “It makes you think that a girl has it to defend herself”
Turazza stinging spray, the psychologist: “It makes you think that a girl has it to defend herself”

Turazza stinging spray, the psychologist: “It makes you think that a girl has it to defend herself”

Gianluigi Bettiol, psychologist and deputy director of Turazza, reconstructs what happened on the morning of 7 October in the Treviso institute. One boy, according to the school, inadvertently sprayed pepper spray in class, swapping it for a classmate’s Ventolin. Bettiol explains that perhaps it is more necessary than anything else to reflect on the fact that in order to protect herself “probably on the way home-school, she needs to go around with pepper spray”. (Photofilm video)

