Gianluigi Bettiol, psychologist and deputy director of Turazza, reconstructs what happened on the morning of 7 October in the Treviso institute. One boy, according to the school, inadvertently sprayed pepper spray in class, swapping it for a classmate’s Ventolin. Bettiol explains that perhaps it is more necessary than anything else to reflect on the fact that in order to protect herself “probably on the way home-school, she needs to go around with pepper spray”. (Photofilm video)

