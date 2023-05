Due to the intense downpours that have fallen in recent hours, the water from the Otún River has presented high levels of turbidity. Given this, the Villasantana treatment plant faces difficulties in purifying the vital liquid.

For this reason, Serviciudad informs that in the next few hours there could be temporary interruptions in the aqueduct service in communes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 12.