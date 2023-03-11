Asuncion, National Radio.-The Argentine rock band, Turf presents its new album called “Renacimiento”, a record work that can be heard on all digital platforms and in vinyl format.

They highlight that since mid-2020, they have shown their fans and the market five advances, such as “Kittens and Mice”, “Bad Decisions”, “Which one”, “I am leaving behind” and the recent “Tell me one”.

Through the press release, they explain that the cultural and artistic movement that arose in Italy between the 14th and 16th centuries is known as the Renaissance, which is why it returns on the scene, recovering the cultural greatness of music, letters and its catchy melodies, the “choreable” choruses, the dance and the party. With rock roots and modern sounds, full of nuances, with an impeccable sound, funk, pop and a lot of groove, outlining a lifestyle, TURF in its new album consolidates POPULAR.

Track List:

1- Intro

2- All for Nothing

3-Kittens and Mice

4-Mixed Feelings (feat. Los Auténticos Decadentes)

5-Tell me one

6-Bad Decisions

7-Which

8-That Being (guest Gabriel Orozco “You Point It Out” on guitar)

9-Alto Trip (guest Ca7riel on guitar)

10-There I go

11-I’m Leaving Behind

This album featured various artistic producers, the most important in the industry such as Álvaro Villagra, Cachorro López, Juanchi Baleirón and Ezequiel Araujo; and various recording and mixing engineers such as Ezequiel Araujo, Alvaro Villagra, Nicolas Ottavianelli, Demian Nava, Ignatius Castro, Cesar Sogbe, Juan Armani, Martin Pomares, Federico Borges, Lui Piluso, Diego “White Plate” and Fernando Caloia. In addition he featured fancy guests, among others, such as The Authentic Decadents on “Found Feelings”, Ca7riel on guitars on “High Trip”, and Gabriel Orozco of You Point Me On Guitars on “That Being”

“From the very artistic, human and daily rebirth, our new and long-awaited album arises. Stripped, by way of a healthy custom, of all prejudice and, with pride, he will make the statues dance that were still for so many days…

It is difficult to explain music with words, someone once said, therefore, with you: RENACIMIENTO”, concludes the presentation of the Argentine rock group, Turf.

The official presentation date of “Renaissance” is May 13, 2023 at the Teatro Gran Rex. It will be a historic show since for the first time Turf will be presented at the prestigious theater on Av. Corrientes. Tickets are already on sale through the Ticketek system.