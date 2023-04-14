The extortionists are coming to the businesses of Turi, the balcony of Cuenca. This area located five minutes from the city is characterized by its economic dynamism and for being the obligatory destination for national and foreign tourists.

The commercial movement and tourist visits have grown since September 2022. In that month the Parish Board and the Municipality delivered the comprehensive remodeling of the area. This site regeneration is attracting extortionists.

There are more than 50 businesses that are around the viewpoint: bars, restaurants, discos, craft shops, adventure games and more. There are new businesses and most of the old ones have been remodeled.

We come from difficult times due to the pandemic and the economic crisis that ruined tourism. so says santiago vanegas, president of Asoturi. “It has been difficult for us to get up and now extortionists are after us in Turi”.

Extortionists threaten since January 2023

Business owners began receiving intimidation threats from extortionists in January 2023. In some cases by phone calls and in others by text messages. They identify themselves with a drug criminal organization.

To Susana (protected name) a ‘vaccinator‘ (extortionist) contacted her in February by phone call. He asked her for money, without specifying her amount, in exchange for giving security to her, her family and her business You have.

He says that because of the scare he remained silent, while the extortionist spoke to him softly, with threats. After a few seconds he hung up the call because he thought that Susana had closed the connection.

Immediately the extortionist left an audio where he reproached for the closure of the call. In addition, he said that he knew about his business, his income and that by refusing to pay a value he was going to plant a bomb in the premises.

It is not known how many business owners have received these calls from extortionists. What is known is that the victims have not filed complaints with the Prosecutor’s Office, because they consider that they are not being investigated.

Susana consulted a judicial official, a family friend, what she could do. He recommended that when the extortionist calls again, he should say that he is not the owner of that business, but rather a sales agent, in this case of tourist services.

The Police also recommend the same. This is because the extortionists obtain the telephone contacts registered in the social networks of the business.

What raised the alert

A few weeks ago a man (extortionist) on a motorcycle came to one of the businesses and left a pamphlet with threats. On that sheet, a price was set for how much each business owner must pay “for giving him security,” he explained. santiago vanegas.

They prefer not to disclose amounts. Rather, they chose to organize themselves to take care of each other and establish security measures. They talk about community alarm systems and more video surveillance cameras.

A vanegas He is concerned that this high-tourism area will be taken over by criminals for crimes such as the sale of drugs or the ‘vaccinators‘. to the viewpoint of You have an average of 5,600 visitors arrive per week.

In addition, because a few minutes from the viewpoint, in the same parish You have, there is the penitentiary center that houses more than 2,600 deprived of their liberty. Inside there have been massacres and murders among members of criminal gangs.

Therefore, for the night of this Thursday, April 13, the first security meeting was scheduled. There they went to look for strategies to confront the extortionists. They will request more police officers for the Community Police Unit.

Authorities from the Parish Council, Political Tenure, business owners and the National Police.

Urban regeneration in Turi

He Municipality of Cuenca and the Parish Council of You have They invested USD 1.7 million in the comprehensive remodeling of this space. The works were carried out in 11 months and the remodeling was inaugurated in September 2022.

The improvements included the extension of the footbridge that was from 25 meters to 190 meters. Its handrail is made of steel, the wooden floor and a ramp that connects to the underground area. A gallery with a cafeteria and craft shops was built there.

There is new furniture with 11 benches, 160 meters of cobbled streets, surrounding the church. Installation of drinkers and ornamental plants. It is a very well lit space with reflectors and video surveillance cameras connected to the Citizen Security Council of Cuenca.