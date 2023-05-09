Turin airport, over 67 million to the territory in 2022 – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 09 – The economic value distributed in 2022 by the Sagat group, the management company of the Turin airport, to the territory amounted to 67.3 million euros (42 million in 2021) against a economic value created equal to 89.27 million euros (40.49 million in 2021). It emerges from the social report approved by the board of directors, which illustrates the main results achieved in terms of economic impact, environmental and social issues of the actions undertaken. According to the Aci Impact Calculator, the overall impact of the 2022 activity of the Turin has more than 22,000 jobs.



Sagat has achieved Level 3-Optimization of the Aca Airport Carbon Accreditation environmental sustainability program, focused on the stakeholder involvement plan in the emission reduction process and 100% of the electricity purchased comes from certified renewable sources. Furthermore, from 2022, 100% green turnarounds will also be implemented at the airport through a new fleet of electric vehicles and sustainable airport procedures, which eliminate polluting emissions by approximately 1 quintal of CO2 compared to the use of diesel vehicles for each turnaround. In 2022, Turin airport contributed to the economic and tourist development of the region and also supported events in collaboration with cultural institutions and bodies in support of the revitalization of the area. Following the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the airport has also contributed to the assistance of humanitarian flights to and from conflict zones.



In 2022, Turin airport recorded its traffic record, with 4,193,881 million passengers, up by +103% on 2021 and +6% on 2019, the pre-pandemic year, beating the previous record set in 2017 (4,176,556 passengers). (HANDLE).

