news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 02 – “I would like to face the last few games with the spirit of trying to win them all: the sensations are positive, we have to push to make a grand finale but without looking at the standings”: thus the Turin coach, Ivan Juric, on the eve of the away match against Sassuolo. “They have technique and they hurt you if you lower your attention, but we have great motivations – adds the granata coach – and we want to try to detach them as we did by beating Udinese and Bologna”. Conflicting news arrives from the infirmary: “Miranchuk makes it and Lazaro is ready to play, but Karamoh is unable to work due to edema – explains the Croatian – and Ilic has suffered a sprained ankle, just as Aina is still at the box. Pellegri? He worked well, I can count on him again”. (HANDLE).

