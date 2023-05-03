Turin, the Royal Church of San Lorenzo returns to its former glory – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, 03 MAY – The Royal Church of San Lorenzo, a masterpiece of Baroque architecture in Turin, built by Guarino Guarini between 1668 and 1680 following a vote, returns to its former glory. The conservative restoration, which lasted a year, involved the High Altar, the Ciborium, the choir, the vaults and the presbytery. The intervention was carried out by the Council for the Enhancement of Artistic and Cultural Heritage of Turin, with the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation and with the Crt Foundation, under the supervision of the Superintendency of Archeology and Fine Arts.



In 1557, on August 10, the day dedicated to San Lorenzo, the French army was defeated at San Quentin, in Flanders, by the troops of the Duchy of Savoy with those of Philip of Spain. Both Duke Emanuele Filiberto and his cousin Philip II promised, in case of victory, the construction of a place of worship to be consecrated to the saint. Philip built the Monastery of San Lorenzo dell’Escorial, not far from Madrid, where he retired in the last years of his life. Emanuele Filiberto dedicated the existing Church of Santa Maria ad praesepae to San Lorenzo, later rebuilt by Guarini who created a project “to amaze the intellect and generate wonder and admiration”.



“It is a pact between generations to help preserve and enhance the cultural heritage and pass it on to future generations” explains Giorgio Marsiaj, president of the Consulta. “The common good has always been at the heart of the work of the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation, is achieved by working in synergy” says Francesco Profumo, president of the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation. “The recovery of the High Altar of the Church of San Lorenzo is an intervention for the community, because it strengthens its identity, contributes to its social and ethical growth” adds the vice president of the Crt Foundation Caterina Bima. (HANDLE).

