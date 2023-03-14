On March 31, the final list of candidates will be announced and the electoral campaign in Turkey will formally begin.

The electoral process for the parliamentary and presidential elections set for next May 14 begins this Saturday, March 18, the Electoral Commission of Turkey.

The decree, published in the Official State Gazette, indicates that the beginning of the process will be made official on Saturday and as of Sunday, candidacies will be admitted to run for the Head of State, a period that closes on March 23 for candidates registered by the political parties and March 27 for citizen proposals.

On March 31, the final list of candidates will be announced, according to the agenda, and the electoral campaign will formally begin.

The Islamist AKP party, which has ruled Turkey since 2002, has already made it clear that its candidate will be the current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while a six-party opposition coalition, led by the social democrat CHP and the nationalist IYI, announced the candidacy of Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, head of the CHP.

It is not yet certain whether the leftist, pro-Kurdish HDP party, third in parliament, will announce a candidate of its own or opt to back Kiliçdaroglu.

It is possible that Muharrem Ince, the CHP candidate in the 2018 elections, who in 2021 left the formation to found his own party, Memleket (Terroir), may also run.

Between April 27 and May 9, it will be possible to vote at Turkish consulates abroad and at Turkish border crossings and airports, making it easier for millions of emigrated Turks to vote.

On May 14, citizens will go to the polls, and if none of the presidential candidates receives more than 50%, a second round will take place on May 28.

If the opposition unifies and fully supports Kiliçdaroglu, they could surprise and beat Erdogan, since in the polls he has a 44% voting intention.

