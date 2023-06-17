Turkey: independent media again in the crosshairs of power / Turkey / Areas / Home





During the last election campaign, the mainstream media flattered President Erdoğan and neglected the opposition. A few days after the elections, the Superior Audiovisual Council opened an investigation against several independent broadcasters. Interview with Erol Önderoğlu, Reporters Without Borders representative in Türkiye

(Originally posted by The Balkan Courier June 7, 2023)

What was the role of the media in the electoral campaign for the last presidential election?

The speaking times granted to various candidates not only in public media, such as Turkish Radio Television (TRT) and Anadolu News Agency, but also in 85% of private media, were completely disproportionate. We calculated that between 1 April and 1 May 2023 Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had 32 hours available on TRT, while Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was only granted 32 minutes by the same broadcaster, i.e. sixty times less. This difference in media exposure certainly had an impact on voting. The opposition has indeed been given space in the media, but not enough space to adequately inform public opinion.

For example, the population of the most isolated areas of the country only follows public channels, if only because the latter have a better broadcasting network [rispetto ai media privati]. This dynamic certainly had an impact on the outcome of the elections. Erdoğan, however, benefits broader from the strong patronage towards him that goes far beyond the public media. So last May 12 the president was the guest of a broadcast during which he was interviewed by no less than fourteen journalists, who, however, limited themselves to asking him trivial questions.

How was Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu treated instead?

The main opposition candidate has not enjoyed a fair deal in the mainstream media – which I find regrettable – and it was the Babala TV channel that tried to remedy this disparity. Of course, the fact that an independent media has complied with the deontological rules of the journalistic profession is encouraging, but it is not enough.

Why was there no televised debate between the two candidates who challenged each other for the runoff?

This kind of debate is not part of Turkey’s political culture. Various opposition leaders have repeatedly called on the powers that be for dialogue. Kılıçdaroğlu himself invited Erdoğan to engage in a debate, but the president never replied, also because he has never made a culture of dialogue his own. Erdoğan is not used to being challenged live and frankly I don’t know how he would handle it. He usually only talks to journalists who are close to him and who have a condescending attitude towards him.

On 31 May, a few days after Erdoğan’s victory in the presidential elections, the Supreme Audiovisual Council [RTÜK, il principale ente regolatore delle trasmissioni radiotelevisive in Turchia] has launched an investigation against several independent media outlets. Was it a surprise?

No, I expected that. In the current hyper-presidential system, the regime cannot be expected to be lenient towards those who dare to criticize it. In a previous investigation, RTÜK blamed journalist Çiğdem Toker for saying on election night that citizens should not just drop their ballot in the ballot box. So, we can no longer openly call for protest either.

What are the media under investigation at risk?

The RTÜK is expected to meet in these days to decide on the fate of the media under investigation. However, there is no doubt that these newspapers will find themselves forced to pay astronomical fines. Similar investigations will multiply in the coming period, up to the local elections of 2024. I expect the repression to become stronger and stronger to create the conditions for a clear victory of the Justice and Development Party (AKP).

You too ended up in the crosshairs of the Turkish judiciary…

I have been persecuted since 2016 for participating in a solidarity campaign with the Kurdish newspaper Free Agenda which had been closed in an authoritarian manner after the attempted coup in 2016. The newspaper had not been involved in that event in any way, but some decrees approved by the regime had allowed several Kurdish and left-wing media to be silenced. In 2016, after spending ten days in prison, I was released on conditional release thanks to a national and international mobilization. Then in 2021 I was acquitted along with the other defendants. At that point, however, President Erdoğan intervened and the Istanbul court annulled the verdict. So, we are still subjected to criminal proceedings and we await the trial, postponed to October 2023.

It seems that the Kurdish media are especially targeted…

We are witnessing the attempt to eliminate the Kurdish media. That was to be expected [il regime] with various police maneuvers he tried to weaken the opposition coalition led by Kılıçdaroğlu. However, the Reporters Without Borders organization has realized that these actions have also been extended to pro-Kurdish circles. More than fifteen million citizens of Turkey are of Kurdish origin and speak the Kurdish language. Despite being the victim of constant repression, Kurdish media play a vital role in embodying the plurality of the country. The media must reflect the Turkish nation as a whole, and it is a very heterogeneous nation culturally, politically and socially.

How is the situation of Kurdish journalists arrested in recent months?

Around thirty journalists have been jailed since June 2022. Nine of these were released in mid-May, and twenty-five are still under pre-trial detention. On July 11, sixteen journalists will appear for the first time before the judges of the Diyarbakır Assizes Court.

Do you still have faith in Turkish justice?

Earlier I mentioned the example of the proceedings against me, the outcome of which was questioned after Erdoğan’s intervention. As long as the political power continues to exert an influence on the judiciary it will not be possible to have trust in justice. The separation of powers is the foundation of democracy.

Which Turkish media should those who want to know the situation in the country follow?

Considering the polarization of Turkish media, my advice is to follow several! However, the lack of independent media contributes to an image of Turkey that inevitably remains incomplete.

