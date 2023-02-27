di Shorsh Surme –

The victims of the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on the night of February 6 have risen to more than 50,000 (45,000 in Turkey), and thousands of local and international search and rescue operators are still looking for survivors under piles of rubble.

More than 69,000 people were injured, and there are also victims from the 684 aftershocks, some of which were almost as strong as the initial quake. The latest dramatic figures were revealed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a visit to Kahramanamaras, the epicenter of the earthquake. Erdogan said more than 8,400 homes had collapsed in Turkey, and a state of emergency had been declared in 10 southern provinces of the country.

In Syria there were 2,662 dead, 2,700 injured: these are data reported by rescuers and the government.

More than 70 countries have pledged to help Turkey deal with the aftermath of the disaster, while Syria has received less support as the affected sites are located in areas controlled by various armed groups. However, the Syrian government has asked for medical and relief assistance, only to arrange for such aid to be delivered only through the capital.

Analysts say Turkey is better placed than Syria to deal with similar disasters, as the country has had more experience responding to emergencies. Syria, on the other hand, has been rocked by a 12-year civil war, which has left much of the country in a crumbling state. Nearly 530,000 people have been evacuated from the areas affected by the earthquake, in Turkey alone, 10,000 in Syria.

More than 13 million people have been directly affected by the quake, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told a news conference in the Kurdish-majority province of Diyarbakir, and social media has been awash with footage of rescuers rescuing traumatized children both in Turkey and in Syria.

Israel and Greece, with whom Turkey had strained relations, have sent rescue teams into the country. Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani similarly instructed the Ministry of Health and the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) to extend needed assistance to disaster-affected areas in both countries. At least 25 ambulances and three rescue teams have been dispatched from the Kurdish region.

However, the earth continues to shake: yesterday a magnitude 5.2 shock hit the central-southern regions of Turkey, with its epicenter in the Obruk Bor district.