Status: 03/17/2023 1:53 p.m

In the municipality of Minstedt near Bremervörde in the district of Rotenburg (Wümme), a turkey stall caught fire on Friday morning. According to a police spokesman, there were no animals in the barn at the time of the fire. Nobody was injured. According to the police, the streets around the fire in Minstedt were blocked off. Police are now investigating why the fire broke out.

