Adana: Turkey was once again shaken by an earthquake. People were scared because of the earthquake in the city of Adana in southern Turkey.

The magnitude of the earthquake in Adana was recorded at 5.5. Its epicenter was Kazan district. According to the concerned department, its depth was 12 km (7.46 mi).

Adana is close to the Syrian border, so people are more afraid. There was a devastating earthquake in Turkey six months ago, due to which there was a large-scale destruction and Turkey was seriously damaged.

However, no damage has been reported due to the earthquake in Adana. In the past, there were reports of 50,000 deaths due to earthquakes in Turkey, and Turkey’s infrastructure was almost destroyed.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to restore and develop Turkey. They want to restore development as soon as possible to make their people prosperous.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

