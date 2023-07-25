Home » Turkey was once again shaken by an earthquake, people were scared
News

Turkey was once again shaken by an earthquake, people were scared

by admin
Turkey was once again shaken by an earthquake, people were scared

Adana: Turkey was once again shaken by an earthquake. People were scared because of the earthquake in the city of Adana in southern Turkey.

The magnitude of the earthquake in Adana was recorded at 5.5. Its epicenter was Kazan district. According to the concerned department, its depth was 12 km (7.46 mi).

Adana is close to the Syrian border, so people are more afraid. There was a devastating earthquake in Turkey six months ago, due to which there was a large-scale destruction and Turkey was seriously damaged.

However, no damage has been reported due to the earthquake in Adana. In the past, there were reports of 50,000 deaths due to earthquakes in Turkey, and Turkey’s infrastructure was almost destroyed.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to restore and develop Turkey. They want to restore development as soon as possible to make their people prosperous.

See also  Quero, one month of extra salary for Teknomotor workers

You may also like

Details of the state of health of Defense...

Mayor Huang Fang Urges Faster Progress and Improved...

Effective against wasps: The best tips against the...

Sunday faces Germany

Fire on the holiday island of Rhodes: how...

The threat of petroleum dealers worked, the decision...

Increase in malnutrition of children under five in...

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s...

Less sales and profits: shock for Bayer shareholders:...

Messi worried about the performance of Inter Miami...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy