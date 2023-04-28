Turkey’s first bee market opened in Bursa Mustafakemalpaşa – Bursa News – Regional News

After the honey forest Turkey’s Stating that they brought the first bee market to Mustafakemalpaşa, Mayor Mehmet KanarHe said that with the many agricultural projects they will add, abundance and fertility will spring from the fertile lands of the district.

Expressing that “Mustafakemalpaşa district is one of the few districts with the highest bee potential”, Mayor Kanar said, “She sheds light on the beekeeping sector.”Bee MarketHe noted that they brought a new breath to the sector by bringing together beekeepers and honey producers with ”. The bee market, which consists of 170 producers, attracted great interest from the surrounding provinces.

With the contributions of the Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry to Mustafakemalpasa The Mayor, who gave the good news that the 2nd Honey Forest is over Mehmet Kanar“Every region has honey, our region has honey and it is sold, but there is no official market where bees are sold. We said, “Why don’t we set up this market in Mustafakemalpaşa, and we did. This is a start, hopefully we will make it traditional.”

Bee market opening program Umut Buğra Kavas, President of Bursa Beekeeping AssociationMustafakemalpaşa Commodity Exchange Chairman Saadettin Akkoyunlu and the district protocol attended, while bee producers from the district and surrounding districts showed great interest.

