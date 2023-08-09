Turkey’s tuna exports brought 40 million dollars in foreign currency – Economy News

SeafoodAs a result of the increase in Turkey’s fishing quota, tuna export revenue increased by 43 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period of the previous year. tuna In the first half of 2023, export revenue increased from $28 million to $40 million. By the end of 2023, tuna exports are planned to reach 150 million dollars. Turkish fishermen, who sail to the Mediterranean at the end of May every year, catch tuna as much as the country quota determined by the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tuna (ICCAT).

Tuna is brought to farms in the Aegean

The fish are brought to farms in the Aegean Sea to be raised. Bringing tuna to farms as well as hunting is possible with a difficult journey. Tuna, also known as tuna, is fed organic feeds such as sardines, snails and mackerel.

Their weight is 250-600 kilograms

Fish weighing 250-600 kilograms are processed on “factory ships” that come to the Aegean Sea from Japan in December and sent for export from there.

Turkey’s largest tuna market: Japan

Japan is the biggest tuna market in Turkey.

Making sushi and sashimi from tuna

The tuna, which is in high demand from Japan, is used in making sushi and sashimi, the traditional dishes of this country. Emre Ulucan, who works as an engineer at the tuna farm located off the coast of Karaburun district of İzmir, talked about the difficult tuna fishing process.

Difficult journey from Malta to Karaburun

Expressing that they had a fruitful hunting period within the scope of legal quotas, between 26 May and 30 June in Malta, which they determined as pasture this year, Ulucan said that 7 thousand tuna weighing 565 tons were caught and brought to the farm off Karaburun.

Transfer takes 1 month

Ulucan pointed out that the one-month transplant is a difficult and risky operation. Stating that the nets with the fishes are 25 meters deep, and the sea depth has decreased to 15 meters in places off the coast of Karaburun, Ulucan stated that while passing through these regions, the divers collect the cages upwards under the water.

1,500 tuna expected in a cage

Ulucan, who said that even the smallest tear in the cages in this process will cause all the effort to go to waste, said that the transported tuna were transferred to the cages in the farm, and the feeding process of approximately 1,500 tuna in each cage was started.

“Tuna tuna are majestic but delicate creatures”

Ulucan said that a total of 7,000 tuna are fed an average of 70 tons of bait fish such as sardines, snails and mackerel a day. Although tuna may look imposing, they are actually delicate creatures. Any tear or pothole in the nets can lead to the death of these creatures due to friction. That’s why we take precautions. Our divers regularly check the cage system and make the necessary repairs.

“Turkey’s tuna quota has also been increased by 12 percent”

Ulucan stated that the tuna fishing quotas determined by ICCAT are strictly inspected and gave the following information:

Thanks to the well-followed international catch quotas, the wild tuna stock has increased in recent years. As a fruit of this increase, Turkey’s tuna quota was increased by 12 percent, along with other countries.

“Türkiye is one of the top 5 producers of tuna in the world“

Turkish Fisheries and Animal Products Exporters’ Associations, Chairman of the Sector Board Sinan Kızıltan He also stated that Turkey is one of the top 5 producers of tuna in the world. Stating that exports increased by 43 percent from $28 million to $40 million in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year, Kızıltan said that sales to Japan, the largest market, increased by 61 percent, and that they also grew in the markets of South Korea, the USA and Italy.

“Tuna are entering the kitchens after a tough hunting and breeding process”

Kızıltan stated that the tuna entered the kitchens after a difficult hunting and breeding process and said:

In Japan’s aquaculture imports, tuna, shrimp, salmon/trout, cod and crab imports account for about one-third of the total. In the production of sushi and sashimi, traditional dishes of the Far East cuisine, tuna grown in Turkey are used. Our fish get full marks from Japanese masters. The weight of tuna grown on farms is up to 600 kilograms. That’s why we call tuna the bovine of the seas. We foresee that our tuna exports will reach 150 million dollars by the end of 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

