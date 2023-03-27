According to the announcement published by the Turkish Aeronautical Association University Rectorate, the Turkish Aeronautical Association University will recruit faculty members.

According to the posting on classified.gov.tr: Turkish Aeronautical Association University; The relevant articles of the Higher Education Law No. 2547, the Regulation on Promotion and Appointment to Faculty Members, the Regulation on Foundation Higher Education Institutions, and the Regulation on the Procedures and Principles Regarding the Central Examination and Entrance Exams to be Applied in Appointments to Academic Staff Other than Faculty Members, and the Turkish Aeronautical Association University Board of Trustees on 22.06. In accordance with the “Instructor Promotion, Appointment and Term Extension Directive”, which was put into effect with the Decision No. 6 dated 2022, full-time Instructors will be recruited for the positions whose qualifications are stated below.

Candidates must apply to the Human Resources Directorate of our University in person or by mail. The applications of the candidates who do not meet the conditions specified in the announcement and do not apply within the deadline, and if the applications made via mail are delayed, will not be considered.

CLICK FOR DETAILED INFORMATION…