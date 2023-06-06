Türkiye. Erdogan appoints new cabinet. But don’t give up on Sweden

di Shorsh Surme –

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his new cabinet, following a lavish swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, marking the start of his third decade in office with appointments intended to hint at a shift towards orthodox economic policy and muscular diplomacy .

On the occasion of the oath Erdogan tried to set a unifying tone in contrast with much of his electoral campaign: “We will embrace all 85 million Turks, regardless of their political vision, their roots, their creed or their sect”. Forgetting how many are unjustly imprisoned because they were against his chauvinistic policy.

The inauguration was attended by heads of state, including Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Also present was NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who took the opportunity to invite Erdogan to agree to Sweden joining the Alliance “as soon as possible”.

Erdogan, whose re-election was supported by a new right-wing coalition in the Turkish parliament, has repeatedly accused Sweden of harboring Kurdish militants hostile to the Turkish state.

In a recent interview he told CNN that “we cannot welcome Sweden’s accession to NATO”, despite pressure from the White House.

The Turkish president won re-election by 52.18% over his rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu (47.82%) last week, after a campaign in which the opposition contested Erdoğan over his economic record and growing displacement of the country towards one-man rule.

A cabinet reshuffle and the return of widely respected economist Mehmet Şimşek provided signs of a potential new direction for Erdogan’s government, after his previous five-year term was characterized by increasingly unorthodox economic policy.

The decision to appoint Kurdish Hakan Fidan, longtime head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), as foreign minister to replace tenured diplomat Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu suggests a potential future change in Turkey’s foreign relations style.

Fidan ran MIT for 13 years and recently had meetings in Moscow with his Russian, Iranian and Syrian counterparts regarding the conflict in Syria.

“He is my keeper of secrets, he is the keeper of state secrets,” Erdogan once said of Fidan.

Erdoğan’s decision to appoint Şimşek as finance minister was heralded by national and financial press, and the move was expected to reassure markets, as the Turkish lira hit a new low during Erdogan’s inauguration, 21 lira per a dollar.

Şimşek’s appointment, along with that of a potential new head of the Turkish central bank, has provided tentative signs that Erdogan may be willing to relinquish some of his control over the central bank and move away from economic policies based on the belief that interest rates cause inflation, rather than curb it.