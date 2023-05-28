Türkiye: Erdogan leads presidential with 57.1% of votes

11
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leads the second round of the presidential elections this Sunday in Turkey, with more than 40% of the votes counted, according to the official Anadolu agency.
Erdogan, in power for 20 years, currently has 57.1% of the vote, compared to 42.9% for his rival, the Social Democrat Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, according to these provisional results.
News in development…
See also One place in Bao'an District of Shenzhen is adjusted to a medium-risk area_ Securities Times Network