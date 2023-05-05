Türkiye: It’s not just about a change of government | Europe | DW

In less than a week (May 14) a new parliament and a new president will be elected in Turkey. After 20 years, the current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not the clear favorite in the race. His electoral alliance is also behind the opposition alliance in polls.

What is the political system in Turkey?

Since its founding in 1923, the Turkish Republic has been a parliamentary democracy according to the constitution. But according to Erdogan’s wish, this should be changed. And so it happened that the governing party AKP, with the support of its ultra-nationalist partner MHP, implemented this in 2017. The presidential system was then introduced with the 2018 elections. Since then, the President has been the head of state in the country, who also heads the government. The office of prime minister no longer exists.

The President is directly elected by the people for five years and has extensive powers in the new system. He appoints and dismisses ministers and senior civil servants at his discretion, and also directs the Cabinet. The ministers he appoints can appoint the governors and state representatives in the provinces and counties, so that the president can exert his influence right down to local government.

The head of state also has the power to issue presidential decrees and to appoint many posts in the judiciary, finance and education. The most important offices in the secret service or in the powerful religious authority Diyanet also report directly to the president.

With the introduction of the presidential system, the principle of impartiality was also abolished. The incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thus been able to retain the presidency of his conservative Islamic governing party, the AKP. Since then there has hardly been any separation of office and mandate.

Who is running in the presidential election?

There are four candidates to choose from for the presidential elections. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu will be neck and neck. According to many polls, the candidate of the largest opposition alliance, Kilicdaroglu, is even ahead, which is making Erdogan and the government camp increasingly nervous.

The approval ratings for the other two candidates each range between 2 and 6 percent. Your candidacy tends to mean that the president is only determined after the runoff in the second ballot.

Does Parliament matter?

During his tenure, Erdogan tailored the state apparatus to himself and constantly expanded his skills.

Even though the number of deputies was increased from 550 to 600 with the introduction of the presidential system, Erdogan has banished the Turkish parliament to insignificance. Although it can continue to discuss and pass laws, the ruling camp with its dominant majority has blocked every opposition project in parliament and only pushed through its political agenda. With its majority, the government has also prevented the opposition’s demands, such as the establishment of investigative committees after major disasters or allegations of corruption. In most cases, the government has not even responded to inquiries from the opposition.

Election campaign of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of the largest opposition alliance, with Istanbul’s mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

Fourteen parties are currently represented in parliament, many of which were able to clear the seven percent hurdle with the help of electoral alliances.

What alliances are there?

Three electoral alliances play a decisive role in the parliamentary elections: Erdogan’s “People’s Alliance”, the “Nation Alliance” from the largest opposition bloc and the “Alliance for Work and Freedom” led by the pro-Kurdish HDP.

In addition to the AKP, Erdogan’s People’s Alliance has for years included the ultra-nationalist MHP and BBP. The alliance was recently joined by “The New Welfare Party”, which comes from the Islamist Milli Görüs ideology.

In addition, Erdogan’s alliance is supported by the radical Islamist pro-Kurdish party HÜDAPAR, which is close to the terrorist organization Turkish Hizbullah. Several orthodox-Muslim communities with strong membership are also openly promoting Erdogan and his alliance because they enjoy numerous privileges under the president and otherwise risk losing them.

The largest opposition alliance consists of six very different parties, which Kemal Kilicdaroglu was able to unite behind him. As a presidential candidate, many critics of the government enjoy respect. The Kurdish-socialist “Alliance for Work and Freedom” is also for Kilicdaroglu.

The driving force behind the third alliance is the pro-Kurdish party HDP. Proceedings against her are pending. Thousands of its members are in prison on charges of terrorism, and almost all HDP mayors have been deposed.

Former party leader Selahattin Demirtas, who has been in high-security prison for seven years, is waging an effective campaign against Erdogan and his government from prison. He sends his messages to the public through his lawyers, who also partly determine the course of the election campaign, especially when it comes to the Kurdish issue.

How many eligible voters are there?

According to official figures, more than 64.1 million people are entitled to vote in the elections on May 14. Of these, over 3.4 million live abroad. In terms of weight, foreign votes thus come in fourth place after the largest Turkish metropolises Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. Voting abroad began on April 27th.

In the 2018 elections, turnout in Turkey was more than 86 percent, while abroad it was around 50 percent.

With around 53 percent, Erdogan won the presidency in the first round in 2018, and his electoral alliance received almost 54 percent of the valid votes in Turkey. Abroad, Erdogan and his electoral alliance were more successful, both gaining more than 60 percent among Turks living abroad.

Erdogan (right) with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, at the TEKNOFEST technology fair. For him, every opening, every visit is an election campaign event

According to the Turkish electoral authority, 167,000 Syrians are eligible to vote in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. Followed by 23,000 from Afghanistan, 21,000 from Iran, 16,000 from Iraq and 6,000 from Libya. With the exception of the pro-Kurdish HDP, all parties are running with the election promise to send refugees back as quickly as possible.

campaigning and rhetoric

Due to the severe earthquakes in February and the fasting month of Ramadan, the election campaign started late this time. The largest opposition alliance, with its presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has only been going on the offensive for a few weeks.

Erdogan is conducting his election campaign more with the opening of major state projects, such as the presentation of the first aircraft carrier or the inauguration of the first nuclear power plant on Turkish soil thanks to Russian technology. But he also doesn’t stop at appearances in mosque courtyards, he also likes to rely on fake news.

The media is fully in line with the government on all channels. The state radio and television company TRT and the Anadolu news agency accompany Erdogan and his allies at every turn. According to the opposition, they have received 3,600 minutes of airtime in the past four weeks. The competition only appeared for 42 minutes – and was only portrayed negatively.