Türkiye wants to strengthen cooperation with Morocco

Hespress – Tawfik BuffertiTuesday 1 August 2023 – 22:17

Ibrahim Yumekli, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry in the Turkish government, said that his country “desires to strengthen cooperation with Rabat within the framework of mutual interests between the two parties,” praising the “rooted historical and cultural ties between Turkey and the Kingdom of Morocco,” according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

The same Turkish official stated, during a ceremony organized by the Moroccan embassy in Ankara yesterday, Monday, on the occasion of the Throne Day celebration, that “the volume of trade exchange between the two countries has witnessed a significant increase since the signing of the free trade agreement in 2004, as it currently exceeds four billion dollars.”

The Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry stated that “this agreement contributed positively to increasing Turkish investments in the Kingdom of Morocco, where more than 160 Turkish companies are currently active,” expressing Ankara’s desire to “increase the volume of Moroccan investments in Turkey.”

The same source quoted Mohamed Ali Azraq, the Moroccan ambassador to Turkey, as praising the level of Moroccan-Turkish relations, which are characterized by “mutual respect and consensus on international issues, as well as the countries’ joint desire to enhance bilateral cooperation while at all levels,” noting at the same time the importance of Trade relations between the two countries, as “the value of trade exchanges between them amounted to five billion dollars, compared to last year.”

It is noteworthy that Rabat and Ankara had signed, in 2004, a free trade agreement that entered into force in 2006. In the face of the exacerbation of Morocco’s trade deficit with Turkey and the damage to the national economy as a result of the Turkish government policy that supports exports, especially the textile and clothing industry, the two countries agreed, in August of The year 2020, on the introduction of amendments to the terms of this agreement, which are the amendments that entered into force in the month of May of the year 2021.

These amendments, for which an honorable Dahir was issued implementing Law No. 54.20 approving the amendment of the free exchange agreement between the two countries issued in the Official Gazette No. 6986, stipulated the imposition of customs duties for a period of five years on a number of Turkish products. It also stipulated that “the Moroccan-Turkish joint committee should convene three months before the end of the first five-year period, to assess whether there is a need to extend these requirements for another five years,” in addition to enabling the two parties to conduct temporary evaluations for a limited period, in the form of an increase in fees. customs duties, for emerging industries or some industries that are facing difficulties.

