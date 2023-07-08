Türkiye, what does the Russian community think? #1 / Türkiye / Areas / Home

Presidium of the Ukrainian diaspora in Istanbul on the anniversary of the deportation of the Crimean Tatars (photo F. Brusa)

Of the hundreds of thousands of people who fled Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, a good percentage went to Turkey. At the moment it is the second nationality present in the territory for the number of long and short-term residence permits. We spoke to some of them

“The beauty of Türkiye is that nobody cares about you.” A. has recently arrived in Istanbul from Georgia, after having fled his country of birth and residence, Russia, due to the outbreak of war. Few certainties, except that he won’t be able to return there soon, and little money with him. He is currently staying in a refugee facility in the Yenikapı district, where a large migrant community of various nationalities has long been present. «In Georgia, where I stayed for a few months, people made you feel his opinion more. There was a widespread belief that as a Russian opposing the Kremlin’s decisions, you should go and fight alongside Ukraine. Here, on the other hand, you are just one of many people who have fled from somewhere».

The chain of events

Indeed, the invasion of Ukraine does not seem to be among the most pressing issues for Turkish society. As is well known, Erdoğan managed – also thanks to the country’s strong position in the geopolitical context – to settle on a sort of equidistance between the two parties, accrediting himself as guarantor of the agreements on wheat. Unlike other post-Soviet nations (such as Georgia or the Baltics in Europe, but to a lesser extent also the Central Asian region) the lack of a shared past with Russia meant that old ghosts did not re-emerge or unresolved issues explode. In short, the war in Ukraine is one of the many conflicts being fought in the world.

“I would be hypocritical to say that I’m not happy with the fact that I find myself in a context in which I don’t experience that strong anti-Russian sentiment that exists elsewhere”, also confirms D., an artist who fled from Moscow during the first months of the invasion. However, this does not mean that there is indifference to what is happening, or that everything is simple. “At first I thought I was going crazy. It is only by talking and discussing with other friends and political activists that I have managed to acquire a greater awareness of the war, to give it a “sense” however tragic. In the meantime, however, I have acquaintances in Russia who have committed suicide, or who cannot find a reason for the situation in our country”.

The question is pressing and highly contradictory: it is difficult to understand what has been going through the minds of Russian citizens for a year now. Several polls indicate that support for Putin and his decision to invade Ukraine remains strong, but it is possible that many stances are elaborated out of conformism and fear of repercussions. On the other hand, a slice of society has personally committed itself against the war, both with non-violent demonstrations and by creating actual partisan networks engaged in sabotage and disruption of military operations. Finally, others expressed their opinion “on their feet”, moving away from the country: according to the estimates could be between 500,000 and a million people since the war broke out.

A good percentage went to Turkey, an already “popular” destination before the start of the invasion: according to numbers of the Ministry of the Interior at the moment it is the second nationality present in the territory for the number of long-term residence permits (over 145 thousand) and short-term (over 118 thousand). In the coastal region of Antalya the percentage of residents with Russian passports in several cities exceeds 20% of the total population, and in some cases and check also a “virtuous” coexistence with people of Ukrainian origin or other post-Soviet republics.

Similar experiences also exist in Istanbul. In one of the streets that descend from the Istiklal avenue towards the Tophane mosque near the Bosphorus, there is one of the meeting points most frequented by young recent immigrants: One and a half rooms (“A room and a half”) is a bookshop opened and managed by a Russian and a Ukrainian person, who in addition to selling volumes organizes events and conferences to reflect on what is happening.

“We try to build an open community, but above all as Russian people we are collectively trying to understand how our government’s propaganda exploits history and still influences us, despite everything,” says a boy who works in the club, also emigrated.

On the shelves, novels and translations, children’s literature and thematic sections, some of which are dedicated to feminism and gender issues. “In Russia many of these books would be labeled ‘foreign agent’.” Far from the clamor of the battlefields, in the midst of a discourse on war that is becoming increasingly polarized and sometimes schizophrenic, telling each other together and re-weaving the threads of events seems to be a widely shared need.

“In retrospect, everything seems very clear,” explains P., who fled from St. Petersburg last September when he understood that the government was about to call for a general recruitment mobilization. «The annexation of Crimea and the operations in Donbass in 2014, the constitutional reform of 2020 which gave additional power to Putin, the attempted poisoning of Navalny… now all these “stages” form a perfectly coherent logical chain. But the basic question remains: how did we not notice it? Even in the circle of people who, like me, were politically active, no one understood what was going on.”

Despondency and decisions

Next to the library One and a half rooms a mural portrays the Russian poet and writer Iosif Brodsky. It was he who stated – in a text also contained in the collection Escape from Byzantium – that “the true history of conscience begins with the first lie”. Slightly overturning the meaning with which the poet and exile intended this sentence in his story, it must be said that for many of the Russian emigrants present in Istanbul (and elsewhere) this sentence represents the task that each one is giving himself, both towards himself and his own community.

In some cases, valuable dissent experiences are born that are open to a vast audience, such as the web magazine “Posle” which for more than a year has been helping to dismantle the Kremlin’s “lies” and to elaborate reflections on the meaning that the invasion of Ukraine has for the world (one of its organizers, the political scientist and socialist activist Ilya Budraitskis, moved to Turkey for several months at the outbreak of war).

In others, it means coming to terms with the crumbling of past certainties, between the personal and the political, which recent events have called into question.

“During the first week after the start of the military aggression, other comrades and I met in my apartment with the intention of building a movement that opposes the war and participates in pacifist protests,” says P., who ten years earlier he had already been forcibly drafted into the army. «After a few days, however, at least twenty-five of these people had already bought a ticket to flee abroad. It was something that left me surprised, and plunged me into despair: what was the point of my political activism up to that point? Had my community ever really existed? Then, the announcement of the September mobilization put an end to all my illusions: I was no longer a political activist or even a citizen, just a refugeewith my load of doubts and pain.

