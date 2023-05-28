Türkiye’s opposition candidate admitted defeat

The social democrat Kemal Kiliçdaroglu has admitted this Sunday his defeat in the presidential elections this Sunday in Turkey, against his rival and current head of state, the Islamist Recep Tayyip Erdoganwhile he has promised to continue his fight from the opposition.

“I have fought for your rights, I have fought so that you can live in prosperity and I will continue fighting.” This was stated by Kiliçdaroglu during a brief appearance at the headquarters of his party, the Social Democratic CHP, in Ankara.

Kiliçdaroglu finished the first round of the elections, on May 14, with 44.9%, and in the second round he reached 48% today, four points below Erdogan, who declared himself the winner with 52%, according to the still preliminary results released by the official Anadolu agency.

“I ask you for your support to continue the fight for democracy. The most unfair elections in recent years have been held,” denounced Kiliçdaroglu, alluding to the difficult conditions of the electoral campaign.

Message from the opposition candidate in Türkiye

All the public media and most of the private ones have turned to spreading the president’s speech, giving little space to the opposition.

“I thank all those who have defended the ballot box and especially women and young people”, added the social democratic politician in reference to his previous calls to come to monitor both the electoral process and the vote count, to prevent manipulation attempts.

Despite all the pressures, the will of the people to change the authoritarian regime has become evident. We will continue to fight. Our march continues”insisted Kiliçdaroglu, a 74-year-old politician who has led the CHP since 2010 and who ran for the first time this year as a candidate for the head of State and Government.

The Social Democratic politician has been able to force a second round for the first time since the election of the head of state by direct suffrage was established in 2014 and his result today is the best in the opposition since Erdogan governed.

