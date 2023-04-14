In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

Turn away from the foolish ignorant

Hassan Grody

No one is ignorant of the heinous exploitation of the media in the service of specific agendas and goals. Some use it to achieve commercial goals, for political goals, another for religious goals, and the list is long… However, what has been noticed in recent years is its monopoly in particular by currents and tendencies hostile to the Islamic religion, and to all its associated values ​​and morals. Even customs, and as an embodiment of this enmity, all media of all kinds and the technologies used in them have become permissible, starting with the written, such as newspapers and magazines of both types, paper and electronic, but even the book, which was not spared from this exploitation, and passing through the audio such as radio and everything that is blocked by it, and ending with the visual, which is more widespread than television. And other technologies that play a similar role, especially those that fall within the means of social communication, which have become accessible to both private and public.

What interests me in this article is to shed light on the extent to which preachers and Muslim scholars benefit from these means and invest in them, to serve the call to God and stand as a barrier in front of the destructive calls that opened ample space for their owners to sweep the arena despite their minority, and what is noted in general is their noticeable presence through social media. And it is a mostly positive presence had it not been for the confusion that results from the name-calling between a number of those affiliated with the call, regardless of the underlying motives behind it, whether it emanated from the sincerity of the intention to defend the egg of Islam or as a result of a planned penetration, and this is not excluded, so the one who should teach it The truthful preachers is that these responses and counter-responses, insults and counter insults harm the call more than it serves it. As for their presence in the official media, it remains dim for reasons that I do not know, but I suppose that there are specifications that may not be available in divine scholars and preachers, and I am not here in the position to advise them or advise them. It is up to me to criticize them, but I see that their scientific status and religious symbolism as the heirs of the prophets oblige them to carefully investigate the merits and backgrounds of the programs they call for, and to verify that the benefit is likely to occur before accepting participation in any media activity, because some of the participants may not hesitate to offend them and others. Through them to Islam, especially since it has become customary to cut clips from interrogations, round tables, or other media programs and promote them outside their context in order to serve the agendas of the parties, which are not hidden from anyone.

And if taking care and caution is required with regard to the media in general, then it becomes inevitable and necessary when it comes to Western media, even if it is Arabic-speaking, and this is something that I do not think that divine scholars and preachers overlook, but it may happen for some reason that one of them participates in a specific program To find himself bound by the conditions stipulated by the program, such as the nature of the questions asked, the time period in which he is allowed to intervene, as well as the orientation and backgrounds of the participants… Perhaps this is what happened recently in a remote program, of a German channel with a clear secular orientation, if not pornographic, where someone attended Distinguished Moroccan scholars at the level of Morocco and abroad, to find himself in front of a shameless program manager who did not observe knowledge or age, so that whoever hears his words while addressing him, without watching the video, imagines that he is addressing a child in a match to identify the names of some capitals or similar things. Amusement matches, as he found himself restricted to answering yes or no to compound questions, amalgamated and formulated to fit the size of the other party, then at an inappropriate time even to salute, which is one of the etiquette of decency recognized in respectable meetings, to be interrupted in a silver manner without conveying his idea that he believed That he will defend it, and what is worse than that is the low level of his first interlocutor, and the low level of the second interlocutor that did not adhere to the minimum conditions of dialogue and decency, which prompted our scholar to declare the futility of dialogue, and that is the most he could do, and this serves the basic idea of ​​the program, which is summarized in the fact that Muslims are They do not accept dialogue or tolerance with those who disagree with them, and the worst and most important thing is to cut out the passage in which tension occurred between our world and the woman who defined herself as a defender of human rights, and toss it for circulation on social networking sites where it left a negative impact, so that those who watched it could not know its value Except that he regrets and suffers at the scene in which the other party found its way to detract from its value, and through it the value of Islam, knowing that the sheikh has been revealing in most of his interventions through time and space the disadvantages and incoherence of what this party calls for and the intellectual system that frames it.

In order not to understand from my words that I insult the scholars or learn about them, I say that the motive behind writing these words is jealousy for them and through them for the religion without which no list can be established for this country, and in all honesty, watching this episode of the program left a bad impact on me And I said how such a scholar known for his acumen and insight into matters could be lured into such a program known for his diligence to entrap all those who adopt the Islamic idea through the restrictions he imposes on them, especially when he confronts you with an ignorant, rude interlocutor who boasts of his ignorance and insolence, and even if we assume that there are reasons for attending such These programmes, it was a matter of precaution to impose the appropriate conditions for a civilized dialogue even if it came to those who differ from your beliefs and backgrounds, and for us in the dialogue that took place between the late Yusuf al-Qaradawi and the secular Jalal al-Adam in the opposite direction program under the title “Religion and Secularism” is a good example.

And I conclude with the advice of Imam Al-Shafi’i, where he said, “I turn away from the foolish ignorant,” and with a quote by the American writer William MacDonald, where he said, “It is impossible to defeat an ignorant man in an argument,” and with the Almighty’s saying in verse 68 of Surat Al-An’am: “And if you see those who delve into Our verses, turn away from them until they delve into them.” Otherwise, or if Satan makes you forget, do not sit after the reminder with the wrongdoing people. God Almighty has spoken the truth.

Hassan Grody