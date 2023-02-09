It is important to emphasize that in the most recent Ideam alert report, corresponding to February 8 of this year, 493 municipalities in the country presented some degree of alert regarding the probability of fires in vegetation cover, none of them in the territory of Risaraldense.

According to the report of the National Fire Department of Colombia (DNBC), between January 1 and February 7 of this year, 1,408 forest fires have been registered in the country, while in the same period of 2022 3,325 were reported. , that is, 1,917 fewer cases. 9,083 hectares have been affected, 5,015 of them concentrated mainly in the El Tuparro National Natural Park in the department of Vichada, as well as the Caribbean regions, where 577 fires have originated; Andean, 493; Orinoquia, 229; Pacific, 57 and Amazonia, 52.

Despite this decrease, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development invited regional authorities and citizens not to let their guard down and to continue reinforcing strategies to prevent these situations, one of the main factors of deforestation in the country.

Although citizens cannot control the temperature, they can contribute to preventing vegetation cover fires, for example, by not throwing cigarette butts, glass bottles or lit matches into the mountains.

Likewise, avoiding controlled burning or bonfires. Also informing about any situation that puts fauna and flora at risk, at the national level to the emergency numbers of the Fire Department (119), National Police (112) and Civil Defense (144), and in Bogotá, to the Emergency Line 123.