VAL DI CHY

The Union of Valchiusella mountain municipalities has been granted a loan of 970 thousand euros for the construction of a valley nursery that will rise in the area behind the headquarters of the Union itself, in Alice Superiore, a hamlet of Val di Chy, at height of the junction for Rueglio.

The news, official, even if the relative decree has not yet been issued, dates back to a few days ago, when the rankings of public notices relating to nursery schools were published. The project presented by the Union and admitted with the maximum score, will be financed with European resources allocated for the enhancement of the education services of the NRP (National Recovery and Resilience Plan). Explains the president of the Union, Michele Gedda: «It is correct to specify that we were benefited by the fact that there was already a project drawn up by the then mountain community, then taken up and updated, precisely for the construction of a valley nursery. An in-depth feasibility study approved by ASL / To4 was then followed. We will now move on to the drafting of the executive project. One thing is certain – specifies Gedda – the work will have to be completed by 2026, otherwise the funds obtained will be returned. It is therefore conceivable that the new kindergarten could be opened for the school year 2025/26 ».

The not insignificant problem that the Union will have to face will be that of revising and updating the prices of construction materials, which in the meantime have risen by 30% due to the Covid pandemic, as well as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The request to have a public nursery in Valchiusella was initiated by numerous young couples from the valley who were otherwise forced to turn to structures operating beyond the Valchiusellese borders, as has been happening for some years. And the Union has seized the ball by participating in the ministerial announcement. It should be remembered that starting from 2010 and until 2018, a private kindergarten, the Nest of Wonders, had operated in Alice Superiore, which in its period of maximum expansion came to accommodate up to a dozen children. The same Municipalities of Valchiusella had also contributed to financially support the initiative by paying the manager of the Nursery one euro each year for each of their inhabitants. These revenues, together with the fees paid by the children’s families, were however not enough to keep the nursery open, which closed its doors in March 2018, with only three children attending. –