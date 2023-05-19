TUSCIA, THE LAND OF CINEMA – In Soriano nel Cimino the presentation of the film tourism promotion project

The tourist promotion of the territory through cinematographic narratives that identify it and make it unique. This is the aim of the Tuscia project, the land of cinema which will be presented on Saturday 27 May 2023 at 11 in the Council Chamber of the Municipality of Soriano del Cimino.

Promoted by the DMO Tuscia Terra di Cinema, set up by the Cineclub del Genio Association (organizer of the Tuscia Film Fest and the Italian Film Festival Berlin) together with the Municipality of Soriano nel Cimino and Factory 121 as part of the tender for new tourist destinations in the Region Lazio, the project intends to build an integrated tourist offer in a territory – that of the province of Viterbo, the Maremma in Lazio and the Tiber Valley – which, like few others in Italy, has been the backdrop for major national and international film productions since the beginning of last century to the present day.

In fact, for over a hundred years, great authors of Italian and international cinema have set some of their most important and popular films and TV series in the territories involved in the initiative: from Orson Welles to George Clooney, passing through Federico Fellini, Pier Paolo Pasolini , Mario Monicelli, Luigi Zampa, Luigi Comencini, Giorgio Capitani and, in more recent years, authors such as Nanni Moretti, Matteo Garrone, Paolo Sorrentino, Alice Rohrwacher and Gabriele Mainetti.

Numerous actions and initiatives are planned: educational tour; eight film-tourist itineraries and relative cinemas; thirty panels on cinema locations; a photographic exhibition that will be proposed in Italy and abroad; a web portal in Italian and English as a hub for gathering all the information on the project and its activities; dedicated social profiles for the transmission of multimedia content; promotional videos with testimonials related to Tuscia; training courses aimed at guides and tourist and cultural operators; participation in trade fairs and industry events.

The new updated edition of the book La Tuscia nel cinema by Franco Grattarola will also be published – thanks to the collaboration with Archeoares Edizioni – which will also be presented in preview in the presence of the author and insiders on Saturday 27 May in Soriano nel Cimino ( 6 pm, Council Chamber of the Municipal Administration).

The presentation of Tuscia, the land of cinema – which will be open to the press and the public – will be attended by representatives of the DMO Tuscia Terra di Cinema, the Lazio Region, the municipal administrations involved, the project partners Fondazione Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia di Roma , Tuscia Film Fest and Reeds.

Finally, the calendar and the network of appointments will be presented which, starting from the month of June and until next November, will mark the launch of the project at a local, national and international level.