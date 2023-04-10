The figures of the tutor teacher and that of the guidance counselor will be active starting from the 2023/2024 school year, to allow as a priority the launch of the orientation curricular activities intended for the students of the approximately 70,000 classes of the second and last two years secondary school year.

