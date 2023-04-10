Home News Tutor teacher, what tasks, who can do it, what fee. The answers to your questions. QUESTION TIME Tuesday 11th April at 2.30pm
Tutor teacher, what tasks, who can do it, what fee. The answers to your questions. QUESTION TIME Tuesday 11th April at 2.30pm

Tutor teacher, what tasks, who can do it, what fee. The answers to your questions. QUESTION TIME Tuesday 11th April at 2.30pm

The figures of the tutor teacher and that of the guidance counselor will be active starting from the 2023/2024 school year, to allow as a priority the launch of the orientation curricular activities intended for the students of the approximately 70,000 classes of the second and last two years secondary school year.

To find out more, the editorial staff of Horizon School make a special episode of Question Time, the advisory column. Connecting Stephen Cavallini (Anief). Leads Andrea Carlino. Appointment for Tuesday 11 April at 2.30pmlive on Facebook and You Tube.

The tutor teacher, starting from 2023/24. The circular: what are the tasks? Who can do it? Questions from April 17th. Up to 50 students and 4,750 euros gross annual salary

