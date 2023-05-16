Home » ‘Tutunendo’ Valencia visited child athletes in Quibdó
News

‘Tutunendo’ Valencia visited child athletes in Quibdó

Carmelo ‘Tutunendo’ Valencia visited children who dream of being soccer players in Quibdó.

The former soccer player from Choco had not visited his land for 23 years, he was at the Pedro Grau Educational Institution and sent a message of motivation and improvement to the minors.

Several child athletes from the northern area of ​​Quibdó came to the airport to show him, to the rhythm of the shawm, all the affection they have for him.

The former athlete confessed that he was “very excited, honestly, I look like a child. First of all I want to thank all the children, everyone who was present at the reception. I want to tell you that you have to fight. Nothing is easy, but nothing is impossible either.

Carmelo is a testimony and a reference for the children of his hometown who today see in him an example to follow and a reason for improvement. Seeing the happiness of the minors, ‘Tutunendo’ Valencia dedicated a few words to them and sent them a message of encouragement and improvement.

