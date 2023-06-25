‘TV Chosun Reapproval Suspicion’ Korea Communications Commissioner Han Sang-hyeok’s first trial today :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Prosecuted without detention on charges of obstruction of justice



Han Sang-hyuk denies the allegation “I will fight the injustice”

[과천=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Chang-hoe = The trial of the former chairman of the Korea Communications Commission regarding the ‘TV Chosun re-approval score manipulation suspicion’ will be held at the Seoul Northern District Court at 10 am on the 26th. The photo shows Han, former chairman of the Korea Communications Commission, answering questions from reporters at the Korea Communications Commission at the Gwacheon Government Complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province on the afternoon of the 30th of last month. 2023.05.30. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Cheol-Hwi Lim = The first trial of Han Sang-hyeok, former chairman of the Korea Communications Commission, who was indicted for ‘suspicion of manipulation of the TV Chosun re-approval review’, will begin on the 26th. A battle is expected as Chairman Han strongly denies the charges, such as applying for cancellation of the dismissal of President Yoon.

According to the court, the 13th division of the Criminal Agreement of the Seoul Northern District Court (presiding judge Lee Tae-woong) will hold the first trial date for former chairman Han, who was handed over to trial on charges of obstruction of execution of public affairs by hierarchy, abuse of authority, and preparation of false public documents at 10:00 am on the same day.

Former Chairman Han is accused of appointing a member of a civic group who has criticized TV Chosun as a judge during the TV Chosun re-approval review process in 2020, and acquiescing while knowing that the TV Chosun evaluation score was manipulated, leading to a decision on conditional re-approval. It was handed over to trial on the 2nd of last month.

There are also charges of making a false press release stating that the Korea Communications Commission was not involved in the evaluation of the judges, and that the KCC was not involved in the evaluation of the judges.

The court judged Yang Mo (59), former head of the Broadcasting Policy Bureau of the Korea Communications Commission, Cha Mo (53), former head of the Operations Support Department, Yoon Mo (63), a professor at Gwangju University, and Jung Mo (50), a judge at the time, who were charged with participating in score manipulation. The case of Mr. Yoon (56) is also put together for trial.

Former chairman Han has been strongly denying the allegations from the investigation stage onwards. He said, “In the criminal trial process to be held in the future, we will actively fight against the injustice of the prosecution, that is, the factual relationship of the crimes claimed by the prosecution and the legal injustice of each charge.”

On the other hand, the court dismissed on the 23rd the application for suspension of execution of the disposition of dismissal filed by former Korea Communications Commission Chairman Han against President Yoon Seok-yeol.

While premising that “whether a criminal offense is constituted is a separate issue,” the judge listed in detail the prosecution charges that led to the dismissal of former chairman Han, pointing out that “even though he knew of illegal and unfair circumstances, he acquiesced to and virtually approved it.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

