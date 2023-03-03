In the third preparation game on the artificial pitch in Buxheim has he TV Erkheim with 4:1 (1:1) against the SV Memmingerberg (SVM) won. The SVM scored the lead in the eighth minute through Johannes Geiger Valentin Wiest equalized after Fabian Krogler won the ball and then crossed it (36′). The Memmingerbergers were lucky when a free kick from Was went to the post. In the second half Fabian Krogler (56th), Stefan Oswald (68.) and Maximilian Reichenberg (83.) the 4:1 final score for the TV Erkheim secure.