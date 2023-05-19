TV presenter Hryhoriy Reshetnyk posted a video of a walk through Rome

Popular TV presenter Hryhoriy Reshetnyk, who talked about life during the shelling, posted a short video on his page in the social network, where he walks through one of the charming squares of Rome. Grigory made the signature under it very concise: “Rome”. The network immediately reacted negatively to the post of the “Bachelor” host, accusing the inappropriateness of such a video at a time when there is a war in Ukraine.

«I don’t understand why it is displayed!!! – wrote in the comments. — You are only annoying the people!!!”

«We are very happy for you Grisha, but your video is not very good at this time, – the contributor was indignant. — Respect military families».

Hryhoriy himself reacted to the accusations, noting that he always helps the Ukrainian army.

«I not only respect, but also help our boys and girls and their families, — writing Reshetnik. — And they thank me and support me! And about this video too.”

The comments noted that Hryhoriy has three children, so he has the right to cross the border. But many contributors did not accept this argument.

«This does not prevent him from going and defending the country!– wrote in response.

