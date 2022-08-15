Listen to the audio version of the article

The Serie A football championship is back and the inefficiencies are back on the Dazn TV platform, and the controversy not only comes from the fans but also from the politicians involved in the electoral campaign. After a few moments of blackout during Lazio-Bologna, on the afternoon of August 14, the platform’s statement arrived to apologize for the situation concerning Salernitana-Rome and Spezia-Empoli.

On the social networks, the strong protest of the fans started, also angry at the increase in the subscription price. The first to react was Mauro Berruto, sports manager of the Democratic Party, announcing a report to Agcom.

Then came the tweet from Carlo Calenda: «In the end it was simply nonsense to remove the rights to Sky. Moreover, hitting a large company that had invested in Italy and also makes cinema, series and culture ».

Following Matteo Salvini: “As a subscriber to #Dazn # I think the service they are offering sucks”, the tweet that hinges on his electoral slogan ‘Credo’. Little did Dazn’s apologies and the indication of an alternative way to connect via TV: the stories of Instagram, with dedicated links “If you are having access problems, use the link in the Instagram stories to see Salernitana-Roma and Spezia-Empoli », the notice from Dazn who provided a trick to circumvent the inefficiencies that have returned to appear on the Serie A live broadcast.

When the two matches of the evening slot of August 14, valid for the first day, were about to begin, the Ott that holds the exclusive of the top league had released a note via Instagram: «Some users are currently experiencing access problems on our platform. We are working hard to find a solution as soon as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience ». Then, evidently, at the first half in progress the problems were not resolved, and another notice from Dazn arrived. The warning with an apology from Dazn, with the indication of an alternative way to watch the matches of the first day, did not appease the protests via social media of the fans. On twitter, with the hashtag Dazndown, many report patchy problems also on the afternoon matches, Fiorentina-Cremonese and Lazio-Bologna.

Users harshly attack the Ott, pointing out that the increase in the subscription fee is added to the repetition of vision problems already encountered in the past. Mauro Berruto, sports manager of the Democratic Party, also intervened on the thorny affair, reporting that he had sent a report of inefficiencies to AGCom. «Throughout #Italy there are serious problems with reception of @DAZN_IT broadcasts. The @pdnetwork sent an urgent report to #AGCOM to ascertain any violation of the signal quality agreements reached there ».