Monday March 13, 2023, 2:07 pm



Last updated Monday, March 13, 2023, 2:08 p.m

Lahore; FIA sent a summons notice to Fawad Chaudhry on March 17 regarding the tweet on Tosha Khana gifts related to PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz.

According to private TV, the notice of FIA has been sent to the addresses of Fawad Chaudhry’s three houses.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the FIA ​​started an inquiry against me because of Maryam Nawaz’s threat on Twitter. Civil rights have been completely suspended in this country. He said that within hours of Maryam Nawaz’s threat on Twitter, the FIA An inquiry has been started against me.