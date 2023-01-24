The cessation of torture, disappearances and murders is part of the commitment assumed by armed groups in Medellín to advance in the urban peace process with the National Government, which began four months ago and has mechanisms to verify the reduction of violence in the capital of Antioquia and its Metropolitan Area.

This was announced this Tuesday by the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace (OACP), noting that during this time “the rapprochement phase has been carried out” between the parties, with a view to building urban peace, an essential pillar of Total Peace promoted by the Government of President Gustavo Petro.

This first phase, according to the OACP, “It is based on commitments on both sides with the truth, with not cheating or deceitand by refraining from including people outside the process in exchange for financial payments.”

“This process of transition to the Rule of Law it provides guarantees for its participants and its purpose is non-repetition, memory and respect for the victimsand the urban transformations that bring human security to the citizenry”, highlighted the entity.

In addition, explained that the rapprochement phase has been completely discreet, with confidential communication and interaction mechanisms to facilitate trustand with verifiable agreements that the facilitators recognized by the OACP have fulfilled with responsibility, discretion and commitment.

“This phase has had the participation of international witnesses and national, ecclesiastical and academic actorswhich will continue to surround the process in its public phase,” he added.

In this context, the OACP asserted that the rapprochement phase with more than 12 groups, which expressed their desire for peacehas adhered to the parameters contemplated by the Colombian Constitution and current laws, and since November 2022 it has been framed in what is dictated by Law 2272, also known as the Law of Total Peace.

“We are advancing towards the construction of a Space for Socio-legal Conversation that will respect the autonomy of the different powers of the State. The scope of this space, under no parameters, will exceed the institutional competences, and will respect at all times the existing agreements of judicial cooperation”, maintained the OACP, and added: “Speculations about promises of reduced sentences, non-extradition or release of leaders of armed structures are unfounded.”

Finally, the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace emphasized that “citizens will know the architecture of the socio-legal conversation when there is a finalized road map. A) Yes, Both citizens and participating groups will have all the guarantees of an effective and transparent urban peace process”.