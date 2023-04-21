Twelve years ago: Cup triumph over Barça

HistoryWho doesn’t remember how he or she was watching ZDF on a Wednesday evening twelve years ago and just before midnight the neighborhood was yelling awake. Because Cristiano Ronaldo had scored the 1-0. And decided the final of the Copa del Rey. In the 103rd minute. Against FC Barcelona. In the first season under José Mourinho, after Barça had outclassed Real 0-5 five months earlier. What a history-making cup final on 20 April 2011 at Valencia’s Mestalla – 12 years ago today!

Detailed highlights:

Game Details Real Madrid: Casillas – Arbeloa, Ramos, Carvalho (Garay, 119.), Marcelo – Pepe – Khedira (Granero, 104.), Alonso – Özil (Adebayor, 69.), Ronaldo, Di Maria.

Trainer: Jose Mourinho FC Barcelona: Pinto – Dani Alves, Mascherano, Piqué, Adriano – Xavi, Busquets (Keita, 108.), Iniesta – Pedro, Messi, David Villa (Afellay, 106.).

Trainer: Pep Guardiola Tore: 1:0 Cristiano Ronaldo (103.)

The 120 minutes in repeat:

When Sergio Ramos dropped the trophy and got run over by the bus: