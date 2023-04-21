HistoryWho doesn’t remember how he or she was watching ZDF on a Wednesday evening twelve years ago and just before midnight the neighborhood was yelling awake. Because Cristiano Ronaldo had scored the 1-0. And decided the final of the Copa del Rey. In the 103rd minute. Against FC Barcelona. In the first season under José Mourinho, after Barça had outclassed Real 0-5 five months earlier. What a history-making cup final on 20 April 2011 at Valencia’s Mestalla – 12 years ago today!
Detailed highlights:
The 120 minutes in repeat:
When Sergio Ramos dropped the trophy and got run over by the bus:
video
342843
History
Twelve years ago: Cup triumph over Barça
Who doesn’t remember how he or she was watching ZDF on a Wednesday evening twelve years ago and just before midnight the neighborhood was yelling awake. Because Cristiano Ronaldo had scored the 1-0. And decided the final of the Copa del Rey. In the 103rd minute. Against FC Barcelona. In the first season under José Mourinho, after Barça had outclassed Real 0-5 five months earlier. What a history-making cup final on 20 April 2011 at Valencia’s Mestalla – 12 years ago today!
20.04.2023, 19:09