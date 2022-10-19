CCTV news(News Network): Yesterday (October 18) evening and today (October 19) afternoon, the top 20 news centers held two group interviews respectively. The spokespersons of the delegations from 14 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities introduced the relevant situation of studying and discussing the reports of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The spokespersons introduced that in the past few days, the delegations have been studying and discussing the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China earnestly, focusing on reform and development and imagining the future vision. Everyone agreed that the report has drawn a picture of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. A grand blueprint that builds consensus and inspires.

In a collective interview held on the evening of October 18, the spokespersons of the delegations from Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui, three provinces and one city, focused on the construction of industrial clusters and the interconnection of infrastructure, etc. A major national strategy for the integrated development of the triangular region; the spokesperson of the Heilongjiang delegation introduced how to comprehensively promote the revitalization of the Northeast and achieve new breakthroughs by building a new system of modern industries and strengthening new momentum for innovation and development; the spokespersons of the Jiangxi and Fujian delegations respectively This paper introduces the innovative practices of protecting and utilizing red resources, polishing red brands, and how to continuously promote the construction of ecological civilization.

In a collective interview held on the afternoon of October 19, the spokesperson of the Hainan delegation introduced that the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port has made significant progress. More than 180 free trade port policies have been implemented, and the utilization of foreign capital and foreign trade has increased significantly; Henan, The spokespersons of the two delegations from Guangdong introduced how to gather world-class talents and promote high-level scientific and technological self-reliance through technological innovation and institutional innovation. Ecological protection and high-quality development; the spokesperson of the Hubei delegation introduced that the optoelectronic information industry, life and health industry and other advantageous industries are developing and expanding, promoting Hubei to become an important strategic fulcrum to promote the rise of the central region; the spokesperson of the Hunan delegation introduced that in the consolidation of Expanding innovative practices in the effective connection between poverty alleviation achievements and rural revitalization; the spokesperson of the Guangxi delegation introduced that, as an important gateway to the “Belt and Road”, Guangxi is continuing to expand its opening up and promote China-ASEAN openness and cooperation to deepen and solidify.

The two group interviews also answered questions from Chinese and foreign journalists.

[

责编：丛芳瑶 ]